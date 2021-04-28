Senior Lecturer – Accounting at University of Fort Hare

Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer: Accounting in Faculty of Management and Commerce – REF NO 2273.

The University of Fort Hare is seeking applications from appropriately qualified and experienced candidate for Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer: Accounting in Faculty of Management and Commerce.

Minimum Requirements:

LECTURER:

CA (SA) with 1-2 years relevant post articles work experience; or

Masters in Accounting or related subject with 1-2 years teaching experience in a professionally accredited accounting programme.

SENIOR LECTURER:

CA (SA) plus Masters in Accounting or related subject with 3 years relevant post articles work experience; or

PhD in Accounting or related subject with 5 years teaching experience in a professionally accredited accounting programme;

A recognized teaching qualification or willingness to work towards achieving it would be an added advantage.

Sound knowledge of either:

– International Financial Reporting Standards and governance frameworks;

– South African taxation;

– International Auditing Standards and governance frameworks; or

– Financial management and Management accounting

– Demonstrated ability or potential to undertake research and develop research capacity will be an added advantage.

Demonstrated ability to undertake administrative responsibilities at departmental or institutional levels.

Ability to participate in community engagement projects.

Strong information technology skills will be an added advantage.

Responsibilities:

Teaching, learning and assessment at postgraduate and/or undergraduate level.

Participate in / Drive research, curriculum design, development and implementation initiatives in the department.

Participate in collaborative research projects locally and internationally.

Supervise postgraduate students research projects.

Participate in / initiate academic administrative functions for the smooth running of the department, faculty and the institution.

Participate in / initiate in community engagement projects for the department.

Closing date: 30 April 2021.

Note: Correspondence will be conducted with short-listed candidates only.

The University reserves the right NOT to make a permanent appointment at this stage.

University of Fort Hare is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. Pursuant to complying with the Employment Equity Act No. 55 of 1998, when appointing preference will be given to applicants from designated groups whose appointments will contribute towards For Complete Adverts and To Apply for The Above Positions,

*The University offers a competitive package which is negotiable based on experience, qualifications and UFH guidelines.

