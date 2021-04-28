Senior Lecturer – Pasture Science at University of Fort Hare

SENIOR LECTURER PASTER SCIENCE REF – ALICE CAMPUS Ref No 6722.

The University of Fort Hare is seeking applications from appropriately qualified and experienced candidates for Senior Lecturer in Pasture Science Alice Campus Ref No. 6722 who is committed to excellence in teaching, research, and community engagement.

Requirements:

A Doctoral Degree in Pasture Science / Rangeland Science or closely related field.

Five years of lecturing experience in rangelands ecology and management.

Competency in plant identification.

A strong publication record in accredited journals showing evidence of the ability to conduct quality research.

Evidence of post-graduate supervision.

Experience in working in joint research projects.

Good teamwork, interpersonal and leadership skills.

Past involvement in community engagement activities.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Teach modules in rangeland ecology and management at undergraduate level.

Conduct relevant practicals and farm training for undergraduate students.

Initiate own research, supervise students at MSc and Ph.D. level.

Attract research funding for the purpose of research in the department.

Engage in interdisciplinary collaborative research and community engagement initiatives.

Participate in assigned administrative duties necessary for the smooth running of the department.

Closing date: 30 April 2021.

Note: Correspondence will be conducted with short-listed candidates only.

The University reserves the right NOT to make a permanent appointment at this stage.

University of Fort Hare is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. Pursuant to complying with the Employment Equity Act No. 55 of 1998, when appointing preference will be given to applicants from designated groups whose appointments will contribute towards For Complete Adverts and To Apply for The Above Positions,

*The University offers a competitive package which is negotiable based on experience, qualifications and UFH guidelines.

Desired Skills:

Lecturing

Plant Identification

Pasture Science

Rangeland Science

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Teaching

Desired Qualification Level:

Doctorate

