Senior Manager – Operations and Legal Claims

our client in the Insurance industry is looking for a strong operations Senior Manager with exposure to the short term insurance sector with a minimum of 5 years’ experience as an Operations Manager within a similar organisation.

Key areas of responsibility:

Providing support to management in directing and overseeing the Company’s operations across the various channels and various stakeholders

Exposure to Call centre environment, and the aptitude to provide management with support, guidance, oversight and provide reporting to all stakeholders

Evolving the customer service experience to create engaged customers and be able to implement initiatives driven towards TCF and NPS

Developing and deploying customer care strategies and operational plans focused towards the achievement of the objectives of the business.

Demonstrate understanding of short term regulatory requirements – legal, risk , compliance, POPIA and internal control management across operations

Management and tracking of key metrics for the division – proactively deploy plans to address high risks identified.

Strong focus on implementation of projects and have demonstrated history of delivery of key projects

Proactive – capable of identifying and initiating changes in terms of business processes

Plan, monitor, manage and engage with a team of skilled Legal Management / Non Legal professionals and ensure that you are able to support, guide and develop them towards the achievement of the company strategic objectives. Determine training needs of direct reports and to develop career paths for the teams

Hold Managers accountable for developing, coordinating, and enforcing systems, policies, procedures, and productivity standards

Analytical skills to address and understand the data communicated and define action plans through the identification of trends; recommending system improvements or process changes.

Assign, coordinate and monitor projects and report on this

Regular review of all processes, policies and systems and ensure that this aligned to best practises.

Drive continual improvement in people, technical, processes and product design and ensure that this is underpinned by product analysis / competitor analysis.

Foster a culture of performance coaching, career planning and goal setting to ensure a positive team culture with strong positive engagement within the division

Track against budget for the division

Required qualifications:

B Comm LLB degree / Admitted attorney or

Business Administration / Operations qualifications, and

Compliance / Regulatory qualifications would be beneficial

at least 5 years operations experience, specifically at a management level

Customer service/ call centre/ claims/ motor vehicle experience/ short term exposure

Understands NPS, Worked with customer surveys, able to interpret big data,

Managed around 100 staff compliment

About The Employer:

Our client is based in Jhb

