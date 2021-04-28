Senior .NET Developer

We are looking for a .Net Developer to assist us on a project for an initial 6 month contract. If you’re ready to join an amazing team and do some cool work, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

Location: Cape Town (we will consider someone who can work remotely from within South Africa)

Initial 6 month contract

Level: High intermediate – Senior

Some key tools and tech required: .Net Core (ideally), .Net Framework, MVC, Entity Framework, TDD, Web APi, C#, JQuery, Agile Methodology, JSon, Moq, NUnit, HTML5, CSS3, Bootstrap, JavaScript, SQL, LINQ, Integration, Postman

Experience on Retail and/ or Digitisation projects is a bonus

Cloud and DevOps experience is always a bonus (not a must)

