Senior .NET Developer

We are looking for a .Net Developer to assist us on a project for an initial 6 month contract. If you’re ready to join an amazing team and do some cool work, please get in contact.
Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT Qualification
Location: Cape Town (we will consider someone who can work remotely from within South Africa)
Initial 6 month contract
Level: High intermediate – Senior
- Some key tools and tech required: .Net Core (ideally), .Net Framework, MVC, Entity Framework, TDD, Web APi, C#, JQuery, Agile Methodology, JSon, Moq, NUnit, HTML5, CSS3, Bootstrap, JavaScript, SQL, LINQ, Integration, Postman
- Experience on Retail and/ or Digitisation projects is a bonus
- Cloud and DevOps experience is always a bonus (not a must)