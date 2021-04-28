Senior Property Accountant

DUTIES:

  • Monthly Accounting work
  • Process general journals
  • Create provisions
  • Maintain asset register
  • Review monthly results including trial balance, detailed ledger, debtor and supplier age analysis
  • Ensure all invoices are included in project payment schedule
  • Reconciliation of project payment schedules
  • Ad-hoc reconciliations
  • Follow up on debtor balances
  • Oversee work performed by clerks
  • Issue of debtor/tenant invoices
  • Review pre-billings
  • Update insurance policies
  • Year end finalisation
  • Audit readiness (compile audit files and audit journals)
  • VAT calculation and submission
  • Company tax calculation
  • Compile annual financial statements
  • Communication to relevant stakeholders

REQUIREMENTS:

  • B Com Accounting – honours degree beneficial
  • Completed SAICA Articles – essential
  • 8-10 years experience
  • MDA experience – beneficial
  • CaseWare – Essential

