Senior Property Accountant

DUTIES:
- Monthly Accounting work
- Process general journals
- Create provisions
- Maintain asset register
- Review monthly results including trial balance, detailed ledger, debtor and supplier age analysis
- Ensure all invoices are included in project payment schedule
- Reconciliation of project payment schedules
- Ad-hoc reconciliations
- Follow up on debtor balances
- Oversee work performed by clerks
- Issue of debtor/tenant invoices
- Review pre-billings
- Update insurance policies
- Year end finalisation
- Audit readiness (compile audit files and audit journals)
- VAT calculation and submission
- Company tax calculation
- Compile annual financial statements
- Communication to relevant stakeholders
REQUIREMENTS:
- B Com Accounting – honours degree beneficial
- Completed SAICA Articles – essential
- 8-10 years experience
- MDA experience – beneficial
- CaseWare – Essential