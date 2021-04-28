Senior VAT Auditor

Our client is a financial services company specialising VAT Recovery Audits. They require the services of an experienced Auditor to conduct full VAT audits for a range of clients, to identify any VAT that is claimable, that the client did not claim during the financial period.

One will further be responsible for the submissions of monthly VAT201, VAT201 reviews and liaising with SARS on any assessments and or objections for the period.

Main Accountabilities:

VAT Audits

VAT 201 / VAT Payables

Accounts Payable

SARS Assessments and Objections

Reporting

Key Requirements:

Completed Accounting Qualification

Excellent understanding and experience with VAT

Understanding apportionment ratios and the application thereof

Conducting VAT Audits

Submission of VAT 201 and VAT Reviews

Experience with SARS Assessments

Reconciliations

4 – 6 Years’ consulting experience

Own vehicle a must as this job includes travelling

Willingness to travel and work extended hours when required

Microsoft Excel

Basic Salary & Benefits include

Cell Allowance

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Retirement Annuity (optional)

Performance Bonus structure: Payable 3 times per year (February, June and November)

Note: Benefits are only available post the 3-month probation period

Desired Skills:

VAT

VAT Auditing

Financial Accounting

BCom Accounting

Financial auditing

External Audit

Taxation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

South African Institute of Professional Accountant

About The Employer:

A financial services company specialising in VAT Recovery Audits

Employer & Job Benefits:

Cost to Company

