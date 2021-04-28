Service Desk Agent FCR

The Role: Essential functions:
- Take inbound calls
- Make outbound calls
- Handle FCR tickets
- Ensure tickets are logged with all SLA??s currently in place
- Ensure that QA scores are met
- Log tickets from ServiceNow
- Compliments and complaints/ escalations received and escalated to team leaders
- Ensure tickets are updated accordingly
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:
- Grade 12
- A+, N+
- Soft Skills and ITIL Foundation (Requirement for Snr. Service Desk Agent)
Preferred Qualifications:
- Technical IT Qualification
Experience required:
- IT service desk and FCR experience