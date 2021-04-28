Service Desk Agent FCR

Apr 28, 2021

The Role: Essential functions:

  • Take inbound calls
  • Make outbound calls
  • Handle FCR tickets
  • Ensure tickets are logged with all SLA??s currently in place
  • Ensure that QA scores are met
  • Log tickets from ServiceNow
  • Compliments and complaints/ escalations received and escalated to team leaders
  • Ensure tickets are updated accordingly

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:

  • Grade 12
  • A+, N+
  • Soft Skills and ITIL Foundation (Requirement for Snr. Service Desk Agent)

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Technical IT Qualification

Experience required:

  • IT service desk and FCR experience

Learn more/Apply for this position