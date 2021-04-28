Software Developer at BAIR ITC Recruitment

Code, test and troubleshoot programs utilizing the appropriate hardware, database, and programming technology using prescribed tools, specifications and coding standards.

Maintain and modify software solutions, make approved changes by amending workflows, develop detailed programming logic, and coding changes

Develop and test software applications and enhancements (unit testing and SIT) and work with testing teams (UAT) to define test cases and obtain signoffs.

Analyse performance of applications and take action to correct deficiencies based on consultation with stakeholders after obtaining the necessary approval.

Follow development and release management procedures, including documentation, CAB presentations and collaborating with the operations team

Confer with stakeholders to gain an understanding of needed changes or modifications of existing applications.

Write and maintain software solution documentation including design, deployment, release management, testing and support artifacts.

Maintain timesheets, tasks and other project management inputs. Work with PMs on feasibility, estimation, actively manage risks etc.

Within the prescribed constraints and team methodology, able to independently complete a unit of work from analysis to delivery.

Work closely with operations to foster a DevOps culture.

Working in an Agile environment

Desired Skills:

C#

Design Patterns

Development of software

OOP

SQL

solid

Test Driven Development

Git

Azure

XML

Agile

Insurance

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

The company is South Africa’s largest privately-owned insurance group with a turnover exceeding R16 billion.

Learn more/Apply for this position