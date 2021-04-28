Software Developer at BAIR ITC Recruitment

Apr 28, 2021

  • Code, test and troubleshoot programs utilizing the appropriate hardware, database, and programming technology using prescribed tools, specifications and coding standards.
  • Maintain and modify software solutions, make approved changes by amending workflows, develop detailed programming logic, and coding changes
  • Develop and test software applications and enhancements (unit testing and SIT) and work with testing teams (UAT) to define test cases and obtain signoffs.
  • Analyse performance of applications and take action to correct deficiencies based on consultation with stakeholders after obtaining the necessary approval.
  • Follow development and release management procedures, including documentation, CAB presentations and collaborating with the operations team
  • Confer with stakeholders to gain an understanding of needed changes or modifications of existing applications.
  • Write and maintain software solution documentation including design, deployment, release management, testing and support artifacts.
  • Maintain timesheets, tasks and other project management inputs. Work with PMs on feasibility, estimation, actively manage risks etc.
  • Within the prescribed constraints and team methodology, able to independently complete a unit of work from analysis to delivery.
  • Work closely with operations to foster a DevOps culture.
  • Working in an Agile environment

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Design Patterns
  • Development of software
  • OOP
  • SQL
  • solid
  • Test Driven Development
  • Git
  • Azure
  • XML
  • Agile
  • Insurance

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

The company is South Africa’s largest privately-owned insurance group with a turnover exceeding R16 billion.

