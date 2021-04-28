Software Developer at BAIR ITC Recruitment

- Code, test and troubleshoot programs utilizing the appropriate hardware, database, and programming technology using prescribed tools, specifications and coding standards.
- Maintain and modify software solutions, make approved changes by amending workflows, develop detailed programming logic, and coding changes
- Develop and test software applications and enhancements (unit testing and SIT) and work with testing teams (UAT) to define test cases and obtain signoffs.
- Analyse performance of applications and take action to correct deficiencies based on consultation with stakeholders after obtaining the necessary approval.
- Follow development and release management procedures, including documentation, CAB presentations and collaborating with the operations team
- Confer with stakeholders to gain an understanding of needed changes or modifications of existing applications.
- Write and maintain software solution documentation including design, deployment, release management, testing and support artifacts.
- Maintain timesheets, tasks and other project management inputs. Work with PMs on feasibility, estimation, actively manage risks etc.
- Within the prescribed constraints and team methodology, able to independently complete a unit of work from analysis to delivery.
- Work closely with operations to foster a DevOps culture.
- Working in an Agile environment
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Design Patterns
- Development of software
- OOP
- SQL
- solid
- Test Driven Development
- Git
- Azure
- XML
- Agile
- Insurance
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
The company is South Africa’s largest privately-owned insurance group with a turnover exceeding R16 billion.