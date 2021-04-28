Store Supervisor at BMG

Key Objectives:
- Supervise day-to-day stores activities and subordinates assigned to your team.
- Ensure accurate stock management to within 1 %
- Ensure stores and people comply with latest OHSA act and Quality control criteria.
- Manage logistics and ensure D.I.F.O.T to all customers.
- Ensure work is processed in accordance with the quality procedure and works instruction
- Ensure staff training is carried out as required on specific products and procedures
- Ensure performance and operational efficiency – including communication with employees on regular basis
- Ensure good housekeeping and that working area are kept neat and tidy at all times
- Notifying manager of any irregular activities in warehouse
- Assist manager in resolving conflicting demand of employees
- Inventory control such as cycle counts and ensuring correct bin locations of stock
- Responsible for warehouse operations to ensure good customer service, safety of workers and security of the products
- Such other duties not specifically mentioned but related to the employee’s employment and the employer’s business and as reasonably required from time to time by the employer
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric
- 3 – 5 years’ experience in warehouse / supervising position an advantage
- Knowledge of the stores / excellent product knowledge / system knowledge
- TOOLS AND EQUIPMENT KNOWLEDGE
- ENGINEERING KNOWLEDGE
- KERRIDGE
Desired Skills:
- Kerridge
- Store Supervisor
- Stock Management
- Store Operations
- Stock Picking
- Training Management
- Planning Shifts
- Store Management
- Inventory
- Logistics Management
- Stockroom Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Consulting Engineering
- 2 to 5 years Team Leader & Supervisor
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- 13th Cheque