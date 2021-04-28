Store Supervisor at BMG

Apr 28, 2021

Key Objectives:

  • Supervise day-to-day stores activities and subordinates assigned to your team.
  • Ensure accurate stock management to within 1 %
  • Ensure stores and people comply with latest OHSA act and Quality control criteria.
  • Manage logistics and ensure D.I.F.O.T to all customers.
  • Ensure work is processed in accordance with the quality procedure and works instruction
  • Ensure staff training is carried out as required on specific products and procedures
  • Ensure performance and operational efficiency – including communication with employees on regular basis
  • Ensure good housekeeping and that working area are kept neat and tidy at all times
  • Notifying manager of any irregular activities in warehouse
  • Assist manager in resolving conflicting demand of employees
  • Inventory control such as cycle counts and ensuring correct bin locations of stock
  • Responsible for warehouse operations to ensure good customer service, safety of workers and security of the products
  • Such other duties not specifically mentioned but related to the employee’s employment and the employer’s business and as reasonably required from time to time by the employer

Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric
  • 3 – 5 years’ experience in warehouse / supervising position an advantage
  • Knowledge of the stores / excellent product knowledge / system knowledge
  • TOOLS AND EQUIPMENT KNOWLEDGE
  • ENGINEERING KNOWLEDGE
  • KERRIDGE

Desired Skills:

  • Kerridge
  • Store Supervisor
  • Stock Management
  • Store Operations
  • Stock Picking
  • Training Management
  • Planning Shifts
  • Store Management
  • Inventory
  • Logistics Management
  • Stockroom Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Consulting Engineering
  • 2 to 5 years Team Leader & Supervisor

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • 13th Cheque

