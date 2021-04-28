Team Manager â€“ Inventory

Apr 28, 2021

Our client in the Steel Manufacturing industry, has an EE opportunity available for a Team Manager in Inventory. This position is based in Middleburg, Mpumalanga.

Requirements:

  • Minimum qualification of National Diploma in Business Management, Supply Chain Management or equivalent Technical Studies and have 3 -5 years relevant experience
  • People Management and Leadership Skills
  • Technical knowledge will be advantageous
  • Knowledge of plant, products and processes
  • Computer literate (MS Office, People Soft)
  • Strong administrative, Organising and planning skills

KPAs:

  • Manage Personnel and outsourced contract
  • Optimise and manage critical inventory order levels
  • Communicate with suppliers and internal stakeholders clearly and promptly with regards to queries
  • Monitor and Manage all operational functions
  • Ensure legal compliance

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

