Team Manager â€“ Inventory

Our client in the Steel Manufacturing industry, has an EE opportunity available for a Team Manager in Inventory. This position is based in Middleburg, Mpumalanga.
Requirements:
- Minimum qualification of National Diploma in Business Management, Supply Chain Management or equivalent Technical Studies and have 3 -5 years relevant experience
- People Management and Leadership Skills
- Technical knowledge will be advantageous
- Knowledge of plant, products and processes
- Computer literate (MS Office, People Soft)
- Strong administrative, Organising and planning skills
KPAs:
- Manage Personnel and outsourced contract
- Optimise and manage critical inventory order levels
- Communicate with suppliers and internal stakeholders clearly and promptly with regards to queries
- Monitor and Manage all operational functions
- Ensure legal compliance
