Team Manager â€“ Inventory

Our client in the Steel Manufacturing industry, has an EE opportunity available for a Team Manager in Inventory. This position is based in Middleburg, Mpumalanga.

Requirements:

Minimum qualification of National Diploma in Business Management, Supply Chain Management or equivalent Technical Studies and have 3 -5 years relevant experience

People Management and Leadership Skills

Technical knowledge will be advantageous

Knowledge of plant, products and processes

Computer literate (MS Office, People Soft)

Strong administrative, Organising and planning skills

KPAs:

Manage Personnel and outsourced contract

Optimise and manage critical inventory order levels

Communicate with suppliers and internal stakeholders clearly and promptly with regards to queries

Monitor and Manage all operational functions

Ensure legal compliance

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

