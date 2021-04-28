TECHNICAL ASSISTANT MONITORING & EVALUATION IN EDUC & TRAINING DEPT.

POSITION: TECHNICAL ASSISTANT – MONITORING AND EVALUATION
DEPARTMENT: EDUCATION & TRAINING DEPARTMENT
LOCATION: MODDERFONTEIN
SALARY: R680 000,00 CTC
CLOSING DATE: 30 APRIL 2021
REQUIREMENTS
- Bachelor’s Degree preferably in Commerce, Accounting or Legal
- Professional body membership
- 3 – 5 years working experience in similiar role
DUTIES
- Professional body accreditation: co-ordination and administration
- Professional body monitoring: co-ordination and administration
- CPD monitoring and Evaluation
- Report preparation for accreditation, monitoring and CPD
- Business process development for ET Department
- Manage and respond to the needs of stakeholders
- Education & Transformation administrative support as required
SKILLS AND PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES
- Analytical skills
- Critical thinking
- Experience in learning and development
- Research skills
- Report writing skills
- Project management experience
- Innovation and creativity
- Experience in dealing with a professional body (directly or indirectly).
Desired Skills:
- CPD Monitoring and Evaluation
- Experience in learning and development
- Experience in dealing with a professional body
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree