Technical External Sales Representative at Headhunters

Our client, a national market leader, is looking to employ a experienced Technical External Sales Representative / Sales Hunter. This position is open to only those living in the Eastern Cape who have a valid drivers license and own transport. We require a self-motivated, dynamic, driven and determined ‘go-getter,” to grow the customer base in the region, with particular experience gained in the Engineering/Automotive, Manufacturing, Food & Bev and Mining sectors. MINIMUM SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED:
- Grade 12 / NQF level 4 or the equivalent.
- Must have at least 3-5 years’ experience in a similar role, in the engineering/automotive, manufacturing, food and beverage and mining sectors
- Strong product knowledge in bearings & power transmission.
- Must be able to read and understand technical drawings in order to analyse technical problems.
- Well-developed basic arithmetic and analytical skills in order to draw up quotations, monitor sales targets etc.
- Computer skills to effectively utilise our CRM system and online learning portals
Duties:
- Contact new and existing customers to discuss their needs, and to explain how these needs could be met by specific products and services.
- Answer customers’ questions about products, prices, availability, or credit terms.
- Quote prices, or other bid specifications.
- Emphasize product features based on analyses of customers’ needs and on technical knowledge of product capabilities and limitations.
- Negotiate prices or terms of sales or service agreements.
- Maintain customer records, on our systems.
- Identify prospective customers by using business directories, following leads from existing clients, participating in organizations and clubs, and attending trade shows and conferences.
- Select the correct products or assist customers in making product selections, based on customers’ needs, product specifications, and applicable regulations.
- Prepare sales contracts for orders obtained and submit orders for processing.
- Collaborate with colleagues to exchange information, such as selling strategies or marketing information.
- Must ensure sales targets are achieved as specified by branch/regional sales manager.
ATTRIBUTES
- Ability to work under pressure
- Must be target driven with strong selling skills
- Must have exceptional communication skills.
- Must be able to think and react on his feet.
- Good interpersonal skills. (Internal and External)
- Ability to build new and maintain customer relationships
AN AWESOME CAREER OPPORTUNITY EXISTS!
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Commission
- Pension
- Bonus. Fuel and Cell Phone allowance