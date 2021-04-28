Technical External Sales Representative at Headhunters

Our client, a national market leader, is looking to employ a experienced Technical External Sales Representative / Sales Hunter. This position is open to only those living in the Eastern Cape who have a valid drivers license and own transport. We require a self-motivated, dynamic, driven and determined ‘go-getter,” to grow the customer base in the region, with particular experience gained in the Engineering/Automotive, Manufacturing, Food & Bev and Mining sectors. MINIMUM SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED:

Grade 12 / NQF level 4 or the equivalent.

Must have at least 3-5 years’ experience in a similar role, in the engineering/automotive, manufacturing, food and beverage and mining sectors

Strong product knowledge in bearings & power transmission.

Must be able to read and understand technical drawings in order to analyse technical problems.

Well-developed basic arithmetic and analytical skills in order to draw up quotations, monitor sales targets etc.

Computer skills to effectively utilise our CRM system and online learning portals

Duties:

Contact new and existing customers to discuss their needs, and to explain how these needs could be met by specific products and services.

Answer customers’ questions about products, prices, availability, or credit terms.

Quote prices, or other bid specifications.

Emphasize product features based on analyses of customers’ needs and on technical knowledge of product capabilities and limitations.

Negotiate prices or terms of sales or service agreements.

Maintain customer records, on our systems.

Identify prospective customers by using business directories, following leads from existing clients, participating in organizations and clubs, and attending trade shows and conferences.

Select the correct products or assist customers in making product selections, based on customers’ needs, product specifications, and applicable regulations.

Prepare sales contracts for orders obtained and submit orders for processing.

Collaborate with colleagues to exchange information, such as selling strategies or marketing information.

Must ensure sales targets are achieved as specified by branch/regional sales manager.

ATTRIBUTES

Ability to work under pressure

Must be target driven with strong selling skills

Must have exceptional communication skills.

Must be able to think and react on his feet.

Good interpersonal skills. (Internal and External)

Ability to build new and maintain customer relationships

AN AWESOME CAREER OPPORTUNITY EXISTS!

Employer & Job Benefits:

Commission

Pension

Bonus. Fuel and Cell Phone allowance

