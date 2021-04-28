Web Logic Technical Specialist

A minimum of five years’ experience in Integration development and/or administration of environment using the Weblogic 12 C, Oracle SOA 12 C and MQ

? Extensive experience with implementation and optimization of weblogic 12c clustering, OHS, cross domain, webservices, weblogic scheduler

? Extensive Experience in technical architecture, design, analysis, re-engineering and development of integration flows (including error and audit) between variety of applications

? Proficiency in Linux and Unix AIX 7.2

? Must be proficient in SOAPUI, Postman, Weblogic 12c, SOA 12c

? Proficient in following runtime tools : Atlassian Bitbucket, Atlassian Bamboo, Jira and Confluence

? Skills in Integration Protocol such as RESTful API, Webservice, MQ and File (MQMFT, FTPS, SFTP)

? Proficient in Data Types : Transformation (JSON/SWAGGER, XML/XSD/WSDL/XSLT, CSV/Excel, Fixed Length, Binary) and No Transformation (Binary)

? Dimensional data modelling experience

? Project development exposure (waterfall and/or agile methodologies)

The following will be an added advantage:

? Professional Certification

? Proficient in at least one other Integration toolset (ACE, API Connect, MQ, Data Power)

? Experience on working in an agile development environment. Disciplined Agile Development (DAD) experience

Competencies:

? Facilitation

? Promoting team work

? Conceptual thinking

? Effective communication (Verbal and written communication)

Desired Skills:

Oracle

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position