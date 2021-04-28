Web Logic Technical Specialist

A minimum of five years’ experience in Integration development and/or administration of environment using the Weblogic 12 C, Oracle SOA 12 C and MQ
? Extensive experience with implementation and optimization of weblogic 12c clustering, OHS, cross domain, webservices, weblogic scheduler
? Extensive Experience in technical architecture, design, analysis, re-engineering and development of integration flows (including error and audit) between variety of applications
? Proficiency in Linux and Unix AIX 7.2
? Must be proficient in SOAPUI, Postman, Weblogic 12c, SOA 12c
? Proficient in following runtime tools : Atlassian Bitbucket, Atlassian Bamboo, Jira and Confluence
? Skills in Integration Protocol such as RESTful API, Webservice, MQ and File (MQMFT, FTPS, SFTP)
? Proficient in Data Types : Transformation (JSON/SWAGGER, XML/XSD/WSDL/XSLT, CSV/Excel, Fixed Length, Binary) and No Transformation (Binary)
? Dimensional data modelling experience
? Project development exposure (waterfall and/or agile methodologies)
The following will be an added advantage:
? Professional Certification
? Proficient in at least one other Integration toolset (ACE, API Connect, MQ, Data Power)
? Experience on working in an agile development environment. Disciplined Agile Development (DAD) experience
Competencies:
? Facilitation
? Promoting team work
? Conceptual thinking
? Effective communication (Verbal and written communication)
Desired Skills:
- Oracle
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma