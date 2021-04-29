12M Contract- Finance Manager CA SA

Our client, a progressive FMCG company in Morningside seeks an experienced and dynamic Finance Manager CA (SA) – 12 month contract to join their team, based in Durban. The role reports to shareholders & directors but will be working closely with the existing department manager. The ideal candidate for this role is a professional accountant with 10 years post articles experience & strong technical skills who has previous experience managing a finance team.
Requirements:
Oversight of entire accounts function of 20+ entities (including shareholders personal finances)
Financial reporting
Management of finance staff
Company, Trusts, Individual taxation
Every month audit ready
Assist with tax & estate planning where required
Design and implementation of improved processes & controls
Assist with HR & Payroll
All relevant statutory and compliance requirements
Required Skills and Competencies:
Preferable CA or equivalent
Minimum tertiary qualification equivalent to Bcompt Honours
10 years post articles experience
Intermediate to advanced Excel skills
Accountability
Analytical & conscientious
Honest with strong work ethic
Self motivated
Able to work well within a team
Highly organised
Desired Skills:
- Financial Management
- finance manager
- CA
- CA SA
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Honours
- South African Institute of Chartered Accountant