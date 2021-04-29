12M Contract- Finance Manager CA SA

Our client, a progressive FMCG company in Morningside seeks an experienced and dynamic Finance Manager CA (SA) – 12 month contract to join their team, based in Durban. The role reports to shareholders & directors but will be working closely with the existing department manager. The ideal candidate for this role is a professional accountant with 10 years post articles experience & strong technical skills who has previous experience managing a finance team.

Requirements:

Oversight of entire accounts function of 20+ entities (including shareholders personal finances)

Financial reporting

Management of finance staff

Company, Trusts, Individual taxation

Every month audit ready

Assist with tax & estate planning where required

Design and implementation of improved processes & controls

Assist with HR & Payroll

All relevant statutory and compliance requirements

Required Skills and Competencies:

Preferable CA or equivalent

Minimum tertiary qualification equivalent to Bcompt Honours

10 years post articles experience

Intermediate to advanced Excel skills

Accountability

Analytical & conscientious

Honest with strong work ethic

Self motivated

Able to work well within a team

Highly organised

Desired Skills:

Financial Management

finance manager

CA

CA SA

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Honours

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

