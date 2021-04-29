Accountant

Based in Fourways.

A very well-established Financial Services company is looking for an Accountant to join their team. This candidate will be responsible for all accounting duties up to management accounts and will be working on several clients’ portfolios. They are looking for someone with attention to detail to benefit their team.

BCom Degree

2 Years minimum experience

Experience in Financial industries.

Thank you for submitting your CV. We will assess your suitability for the existing vacancies and retain your CV in our database in accordance with the Protection of Personal Information Policy. We will contact you should your CV be suitable for any available positions. You have the right to “Opt-Out” of electronic communications from us at any time and you also have the right to request us to delete your information by sending a request to [Email Address Removed] . If you do not wish us to retain your details, please advise us and your details will be deleted from our records.

