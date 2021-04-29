Accounts Payable Manager

Our client is a large, expanding, successful JSE listed Group, with its Head Office in Johannesburg

Remuneration:

Total Cost to Company – R 800k to R1,2m per annum, depending on work experience and qualifications.

Position Overview:

Reporting to the Group Financial Controller, the successful candidate will assume responsibility for leading and managing a large department consisting of four managers and a number of supervisors and clerks. The primary roles are to ensure that suppliers are paid on time while adhering to rigorous controls and standards, rebates and other related income are collected, and settlement discounts are maximised.

Qualifications, Experience and Personal Attributes Required:

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent Diploma

Minimum of 15 years’ total work experience

Minimum of 10 years’ accounts payable experience

Minimum of 5 years’ management experience

Ability to implement processes, structures, and disciplines where and when required

Excellent interpersonal skills and a team player

Excellent problem solving, decision making and planning skills

Proactive, assertive, and energetic

Performance driven

Ability to work under pressure and go the extra mile

Desired Skills:

Accounts Payable

Management

Process implementation

Problem Solving

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Retail

5 to 10 years Accounts Payable / Receivable

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position