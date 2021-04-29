Analyst Developer: Partner Integrations

Apr 29, 2021

A well established Commercial Bank in Stellenbosch is looking for an experienced Analyst Developer: Partner Integrations to join their fast growing team.

Role Purpose:

To develop and integrate functionality from the Bank’s Partners into their mobile application.

Key Tasks:

Quality

  • Develop basic technical specifications from functional descriptions.
  • Develop front-end and back-end software products according to technical specifications
  • Perform quality checks by developing and executing testing scripts and procedures
  • Execute applications and systems performance analysis
  • Recommend and implement improved methods
  • Maintain and modify existing applications and systems
  • Liaise with software vendors

On-time delivery

  • Ensure timely delivery of developed applications and systems
  • Ensure project deadlines at met according to contracted SLA with business

System uptime

  • Standby and support
  • System monitoring
  • Capacity planning
  • Performance analysis/ load tests

Qualifications and Experience:

  • National Senior Certificate (Grade 12) or National Certificate (Vocational)
  • A relevant 3 year degree / diploma in IT with 5 years proven experience in software development OR
  • 7 years’ proven software development

Essential experience in the following development technologies is required:

  • JavaScript Framework
  • HTML 5
  • CSS
  • Java
  • NodeJS
  • MSSQL
  • Web Services
  • Rest Services
  • Cordova Mobile Development

Minimum Knowledge:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application development
  • Standards and governance
  • Agile development life cycle
  • Testing practices

Solid understanding of:

  • Banking systems environment
  • Banking business model
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
  • Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)

Ideal Knowledge of:

  • UML
  • Systems analysis and design
  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

