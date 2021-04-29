A well established Commercial Bank in Stellenbosch is looking for an experienced Analyst Developer: Partner Integrations to join their fast growing team.
Role Purpose:
To develop and integrate functionality from the Bank’s Partners into their mobile application.
Key Tasks:
Quality
- Develop basic technical specifications from functional descriptions.
- Develop front-end and back-end software products according to technical specifications
- Perform quality checks by developing and executing testing scripts and procedures
- Execute applications and systems performance analysis
- Recommend and implement improved methods
- Maintain and modify existing applications and systems
- Liaise with software vendors
On-time delivery
- Ensure timely delivery of developed applications and systems
- Ensure project deadlines at met according to contracted SLA with business
System uptime
- Standby and support
- System monitoring
- Capacity planning
- Performance analysis/ load tests
Qualifications and Experience:
- National Senior Certificate (Grade 12) or National Certificate (Vocational)
- A relevant 3 year degree / diploma in IT with 5 years proven experience in software development OR
- 7 years’ proven software development
Essential experience in the following development technologies is required:
- JavaScript Framework
- HTML 5
- CSS
- Java
- NodeJS
- MSSQL
- Web Services
- Rest Services
- Cordova Mobile Development
Minimum Knowledge:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- Agile development life cycle
- Testing practices
Solid understanding of:
- Banking systems environment
- Banking business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)
Ideal Knowledge of:
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
