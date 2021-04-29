Analyst Developer: Partner Integrations

A well established Commercial Bank in Stellenbosch is looking for an experienced Analyst Developer: Partner Integrations to join their fast growing team.

Role Purpose:

To develop and integrate functionality from the Bank’s Partners into their mobile application.

Key Tasks:

Quality

Develop basic technical specifications from functional descriptions.

Develop front-end and back-end software products according to technical specifications

Perform quality checks by developing and executing testing scripts and procedures

Execute applications and systems performance analysis

Recommend and implement improved methods

Maintain and modify existing applications and systems

Liaise with software vendors

On-time delivery

Ensure timely delivery of developed applications and systems

Ensure project deadlines at met according to contracted SLA with business

System uptime

Standby and support

System monitoring

Capacity planning

Performance analysis/ load tests

Qualifications and Experience:

National Senior Certificate (Grade 12) or National Certificate (Vocational)

A relevant 3 year degree / diploma in IT with 5 years proven experience in software development OR

7 years’ proven software development

Essential experience in the following development technologies is required:

JavaScript Framework

HTML 5

CSS

Java

NodeJS

MSSQL

Web Services

Rest Services

Cordova Mobile Development

Minimum Knowledge:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Standards and governance

Agile development life cycle

Testing practices

Solid understanding of:

Banking systems environment

Banking business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)

Ideal Knowledge of:

UML

Systems analysis and design

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

