Bank Better Champion at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
To welcome clients and coordinate the branch flow through efficient queue functioning, providing excellent client service by assisting clients at the ATM and to complete transactions on any remote or self service channels.
Experience
Minimum:
- No experience required but individual needs to hold a Grade 12 National Certificate
Ideal:
- At least 1 year’s client service experience within a retail/ financial/ banking environment
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
Knowledge
- Basic calculations
- Knowledge of Capitec Bank products and business processes (internal)
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Attention to Detail
Competencies
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Relating and Networking
- Persuading and Influencing
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Following Instructions and Procedures
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Must have access to transport (personal/public)
- Flexible and mobile across regions is an advantage
- Must meet the minimum requirements on psychometric assessments
- Must have fingerprints which are detectable/recognisable on Capitec Bank’s internal electronic banking system
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.