Business Development and Client Relationship Manager

Business Development and Customer Relationship Manager

Cape Town

Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification (commercial)

Sound commercial acumen and ability to structure deals in volatile trading conditions.

Minimum 5-8 years-experience operating in the freight, cargo-securing, agricultural and or industrial sectors in a similar role.

Is flexible and innovative in their ability to offer unique yet practical solutions to our customers.

Has an exceptional ability to grow relationships and build rapport with clients and team members alike.

Demonstrated ability in spotting opportunities in the industrial or related sectors and structuring deals that grow market-share.

Kindly forward a copy of your updated CV in PDF as well as your ID and qualifications to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Commercial Freight

cargo securing

Business Development

Client Relationship Management

negotiations skills

goal orientated

commercial acumen

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position