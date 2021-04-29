Business Development and Client Relationship Manager

Business Development and Customer Relationship Manager
Cape Town
Requirements:
Relevant tertiary qualification (commercial)
Sound commercial acumen and ability to structure deals in volatile trading conditions.
Minimum 5-8 years-experience operating in the freight, cargo-securing, agricultural and or industrial sectors in a similar role.
Is flexible and innovative in their ability to offer unique yet practical solutions to our customers.
Has an exceptional ability to grow relationships and build rapport with clients and team members alike.
Demonstrated ability in spotting opportunities in the industrial or related sectors and structuring deals that grow market-share.
Kindly forward a copy of your updated CV in PDF as well as your ID and qualifications to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Commercial Freight
- cargo securing
- Business Development
- Client Relationship Management
- negotiations skills
- goal orientated
- commercial acumen
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree