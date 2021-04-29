Business Development Manager Africa – Mining

The purpose of this position is to support the company’s growth plans for the African Continent in the Mining sector

The Business Development Manager Africa – Mining is responsible for:

the identification and development of business opportunities in the mining business in the entire African continent as per the company’s business growth aspiration and company targets for the MEA Region

establishing and fostering strong contacts with key players and decision makers in the African mining market to consolidate cross border group activities

Promoting company products and services on corporate level and understand customer needs

The successful applicant will act as regional co-ordinator between customer, distributor, regional as well as global company sales units to grow the company’s business in the region

This position involves extensive travelling in Africa as well as internationally (international HQ of mining companies, congresses/exhibitions, company HQ in Germany)

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Business Development

Develop, maintain and manage business and project opportunities in the African mining business

Liaise with Key Decision Makers on regional level to obtain information on installed base and future plans (new projects, expansion, shutdowns, turnarounds, upgrading,…) and chart decision making process

Chart the presence and activities of Mining Groups in Africa and translate this information back into the local sales organization

Attend tradeshows and conferences to obtain market information

Investigate and report on trends in the industry and how they affect our business

Gather information on client-specific requests on a regional level and develop solutions with the Regional Suppport Offices

Participate in strategic planning process with Regional Management and align with global business development team

Regional Key Account Management

Build and maintain strategic relationships with existing and potential customers and industry contacts in the African mining business on a high level

Establish Database of Key Decision Makers

Drive vendor approvals and ensure the company is vendor and tender listed

Liaise with global Key Account Management

Sales and Marketing Support

Maintain continuous information exchange with Branch offices, Area Sales Manager and Distributors to share information on key persons, new customer insights and developments in the market

Support the company marketing on business and competitive intelligence related to the mining business in Africa

Organize product presentations, participate in congresses/seminars to increase company brand awareness on corporate level of big mining groups

Follow up on requests for information from Branch offices, Area Sales Manager or Distributor

REQUIREMENTS:

Degree in engineering (or equivalent) or business administration: sales & marketing (or equivalent)

Extensive knowledge of the African mining market, relevant competitors and industry applications

Prepared to travel extensively (75%)

Strong analytical thinking

Process and solution-orientated with strategic mindset

Excellent social skills

Ability to influence

Strong customer orientation

Proficient in written and spoken English at negotiation level

Knowledge of French would be advantageous

Experience in intercultural work environment

