The purpose of this position is to support the company’s growth plans for the African Continent in the Mining sector
The Business Development Manager Africa – Mining is responsible for:
- the identification and development of business opportunities in the mining business in the entire African continent as per the company’s business growth aspiration and company targets for the MEA Region
- establishing and fostering strong contacts with key players and decision makers in the African mining market to consolidate cross border group activities
- Promoting company products and services on corporate level and understand customer needs
The successful applicant will act as regional co-ordinator between customer, distributor, regional as well as global company sales units to grow the company’s business in the region
This position involves extensive travelling in Africa as well as internationally (international HQ of mining companies, congresses/exhibitions, company HQ in Germany)
Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:
Business Development
- Develop, maintain and manage business and project opportunities in the African mining business
- Liaise with Key Decision Makers on regional level to obtain information on installed base and future plans (new projects, expansion, shutdowns, turnarounds, upgrading,…) and chart decision making process
- Chart the presence and activities of Mining Groups in Africa and translate this information back into the local sales organization
- Attend tradeshows and conferences to obtain market information
- Investigate and report on trends in the industry and how they affect our business
- Gather information on client-specific requests on a regional level and develop solutions with the Regional Suppport Offices
- Participate in strategic planning process with Regional Management and align with global business development team
Regional Key Account Management
- Build and maintain strategic relationships with existing and potential customers and industry contacts in the African mining business on a high level
- Establish Database of Key Decision Makers
- Drive vendor approvals and ensure the company is vendor and tender listed
- Liaise with global Key Account Management
Sales and Marketing Support
- Maintain continuous information exchange with Branch offices, Area Sales Manager and Distributors to share information on key persons, new customer insights and developments in the market
- Support the company marketing on business and competitive intelligence related to the mining business in Africa
- Organize product presentations, participate in congresses/seminars to increase company brand awareness on corporate level of big mining groups
- Follow up on requests for information from Branch offices, Area Sales Manager or Distributor
REQUIREMENTS:
- Degree in engineering (or equivalent) or business administration: sales & marketing (or equivalent)
- Extensive knowledge of the African mining market, relevant competitors and industry applications
- Prepared to travel extensively (75%)
- Strong analytical thinking
- Process and solution-orientated with strategic mindset
- Excellent social skills
- Ability to influence
- Strong customer orientation
- Proficient in written and spoken English at negotiation level
- Knowledge of French would be advantageous
- Experience in intercultural work environment
Desired Skills:
- business development
- Africa
- mining