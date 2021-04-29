Channel Marketing Specialist at Michael Page South Africa Limited

My client is looking for a Channel marketing specalist to join their team. They are looking for an indiviual who is strategically inclines , to come up with ideas to support the sales team to achieve target.Client DetailsA Global mobile manufacturer.DescriptionDuties and responsibilities

Engage and manage conversation with channel partners (retailer and/or operator franchisees). Plan and execute channel promotion, sales drive, and other related activities. Collaborate with internal digital marketing, public relation, field force and other departments to correctly maximise brand exposure in the channel. Provide KAMs (Key Account Managers) with support on activities, plans and ideas when engaging with channel partners. Analyse market activities and build activities database.

ProfileQualification and Skills Requirements

Minimum Grade 12 Minimum 2 years’ experience in field marketing/ promotion related position in telecommunication sector Basic knowledge of marketing, SA telecommunication market and consumer behaviour Creative and target driven. Deliver result within defined time frame and strong sense of ownership

Good communication and reporting skill.Job OfferUpto 450 000 per annum

