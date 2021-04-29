Channel Marketing Specialist at Michael Page South Africa Limited

My client is looking for a Channel marketing specalist to join their team. They are looking for an indiviual who is strategically inclines , to come up with ideas to support the sales team to achieve target.Client DetailsA Global mobile manufacturer.DescriptionDuties and responsibilities
- Engage and manage conversation with channel partners (retailer and/or operator franchisees).
- Plan and execute channel promotion, sales drive, and other related activities.
- Collaborate with internal digital marketing, public relation, field force and other departments to correctly maximise brand exposure in the channel.
- Provide KAMs (Key Account Managers) with support on activities, plans and ideas when engaging with channel partners.
- Analyse market activities and build activities database.
ProfileQualification and Skills Requirements
- Minimum Grade 12
- Minimum 2 years’ experience in field marketing/ promotion related position in telecommunication sector
- Basic knowledge of marketing, SA telecommunication market and consumer behaviour
- Creative and target driven.
- Deliver result within defined time frame and strong sense of ownership
Good communication and reporting skill.Job OfferUpto 450 000 per annum
Channel Marketing Specalist