Content Management Systems (CMS) Specialist at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A global leader in Business Performance Improvement seeks a highly skilled and strategic-thinking Content Management Systems (CMS) Specialist to manage end to end content management, can code and conduct critical research into AI and Machine Learning. In addition, you will upgrade and maintain the CMS to enable international blue-chip companies to access supply chain and operation best practice content. You must have ±7-10 years’ work experience with HTML and CSS style sheets in order to adapt content and templates as necessary and at scale, Batch processing capability and preferably be able to code and understand AI and Machine Learning while also able to undertake digital/technology research to establish CMS best [URL Removed] Management –

Technical assembly, organisation, tagging and management of content, and configuration of automated content publishing workflows to produce outputs in various formats such as xml, HTML and clj.

Development of tools to support content authoring and re-use of existing content for configuration and customisation purposes.

Version Control.

CMS Maintenance and Development –

Maintenance of the current content management system.

Upgrade and develop the current content management system to enable E2E integration, flexibility (including languages), accuracy/quality, and client customisation.

Structured problem solving with content and technical development teams.

CMS Documentation –

Maintenance of user and related documentation to support the content management system and processes.

Research and Development –

Ongoing research to support content creation and management through AI and Machine Learning.

KPAs –

A well-structured, accessible, content management infrastructure and processes.

Sound user and related documentation.

Ongoing development of the content management system and related processes.

Problem solving efficiency.

Identification of AI and ML opportunities.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications –

A technology-related Undergraduate Degree, preferred.

Experience/Skills –

At least 7-10 years working with HTML and CSS style sheets in order to adapt content and templates as necessary and at scale.

Batch processing capability is ESSENTIAL.

Coding experience in Java preferred but not essential.

Ability to undertake digital/technology research to establish CMS best practices preferred.

Understanding of AI and Machine Learning preferred.

Advantageous –

Work with content management systems.

Coding experience in Angular.

Experience with automation/digital workforce.

ATTRIBUTES:

Can express technology requirements in business language.

Attention to detail.

Ability to think strategically.

Able to solve problems in a structured manner.

Ability to navigate a changeable environment.

Keen to learn and grow.

Good communication skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position