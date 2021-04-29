Customer Success Engineer (Minerals Processing) at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a leading engineering services and technology company seeks to employ a customer focused and results driven Customer Success Engineer to join their progressive and vibrant company.

This role is highly specific and requires a candidate who has relevant experience in the mining/quarry technology sector

You must be able to work independently and accurately keep records, as well as be proactive in your approach to ensuring the profitability of the company and be flexible to visit mining sites to problem solve.

Minimum requirements to meet in order to be considered:

A degree in Engineering or B-Tech in Chemical Engineering, coupled with 3-5 years experience working with process control systems, instrumentation and/or using data sources from such systems delivering a service to the minerals processing sectors (e.g. crushing, grinding and flotation), including mineral economics in support of solution value motivations

In addition, you will have experience in supporting large accounts or collection of small customers with technical solutions and/or optimisation initiatives

Your skills on Python and Power BI will be at a solid working level and you will have a good data analysis ability

You will have proven experience in maintaining professional services that continuously develop clients to be ambassadors for our solutions, by

building strong relationships.

You will be able to maintain client information (CRM, Stakeholder maps, Flow diagrams, Installation overview, Solution Health

status, etc) and perform ad-hoc data investigations to troubleshoot and identify areas of optimisation.

You must have a valid driver’s license, own car and a clear criminal and credit record

