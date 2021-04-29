Delivery Lead at Datonomy Solutions

To support the delivery of all initiatives for the specific portfolio of IT services aligned to a business unit or capability. To effectively support and manage the portfolio demand pipeline of projects, programmes, and product iterations required to develop and release IT services and [URL Removed] Objectives Overall:Support and take ultimate accountability for a project or set of projects, enabling it to effectively deliver through active sponsorship, leadership and business involvement in specific initiatives to ensure they meet time, cost and quality requirements. Facilitates, manages and coordinates the coherent activities needed to design, develop, and release services or service changes. Portfolio Planning: Manage the technology demand portfolio and facilitates appropriate processes & methods for prioritising demand under constraints of time and resources. Manages the criteria and evaluation of inputs to aid both business and IT stakeholders to agree on the prioritisation of new or changed services. Accountable for breaking down requirements into work schedules, for all delivery styles (waterfall, agile, hybrids). Manages resource availability and resource scheduling across projects and BAU activities, using appropriate tooling. Plans how new or changed services are transitioned into operations, co-ordinating with other functions to ensure organisational readiness for change. Technical planning for “go-live”. Portfolio Delivery: Supports projects through delivery, using appropriate methodologies. Ensures delivery within sanctioned parameters and responsible for delivering objectives. Coaches and leads teams to deliver on time. Using best practice methods and tools, ensures that programme/project risks and issues are appropriately identified, assessed and mitigated. Ensures effective communication to all internal and external stakeholders on programmes and projects. Ensures visibility of IT resources, workloads, allocation, availability, and skills. Manages resource scheduling in the most optimal and efficient way possible. To manage support activities within agreed SLAs. Manage the relationships of relevant application suppliers to ensure delivery on work [URL Removed] Tertiary Degree or Diploma in BBusSci, Bcom Information Systems/Informatics (Honours), or BSc Eng, BEngCertifications: e.g. MSP, PRINCE2, PMBOK and /or Agile related training (e.g. SCRUM or equivalent experience)Experience Minimum of 3+ year’s business or technology managementIn addition, 3 years of dedicated Project Portfolio & Programme Management Experience in supporting the delivery of large complex initiativesKnowledge and Skills

Project management skills

Relevant business/retail knowledge

Commercial Management and Negotiation skills

Leadership of multi-disciplined/skilled delivery teams within Portfolio

Executive level stakeholder management experience

Excellent communication skills

