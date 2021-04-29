Financial Controller (FMCG)

Minimum qualification and experience:

– Matric and tertiary qualification in accounting or finance

– 3 – 5 Years’ experience in a similar role

– Intermediate to advanced Excel Skills

– Experience on systems such as Pastel / Syspro advantageous

– Proficient in the use of the MS Office Suite

Main Duties/Key Results Areas:

– Maintenance of Instalment sales schedules and posting of monthly finance and service charges journals.

– Maintenance of bonds.

– Fixed Asset Register and Depreciation maintenance.

– Billbacks to the main company.

– Preparation of Management accounts monthly.

– Dealing with the stock counts:

o Supervision of capturers

o Maintenance of the main spreadsheet

o Analysing the variance

– Assisting with the daily cashflow.

– Fixed asset register and depreciation maintenance.

– Intercompany account reconciliations and payment recon preparation between companies.

– Credit notes on all Pastel companies.

– Opening of supplier accounts on pastel entities.

– Assisting with any other ad hoc finance queries.

– Completion of yearend for AFS submission.

– All and any other related duties as expected by the employer from time to time.

Learn more/Apply for this position