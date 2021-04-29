Financial Controller (FMCG)

Minimum qualification and experience:
– Matric and tertiary qualification in accounting or finance
– 3 – 5 Years’ experience in a similar role
– Intermediate to advanced Excel Skills
– Experience on systems such as Pastel / Syspro advantageous
– Proficient in the use of the MS Office Suite
Main Duties/Key Results Areas:
– Maintenance of Instalment sales schedules and posting of monthly finance and service charges journals.
– Maintenance of bonds.
– Fixed Asset Register and Depreciation maintenance.
– Billbacks to the main company.
– Preparation of Management accounts monthly.
– Dealing with the stock counts:
o Supervision of capturers
o Maintenance of the main spreadsheet
o Analysing the variance
– Assisting with the daily cashflow.
– Intercompany account reconciliations and payment recon preparation between companies.
– Credit notes on all Pastel companies.
– Opening of supplier accounts on pastel entities.
– Assisting with any other ad hoc finance queries.
– Completion of yearend for AFS submission.
– All and any other related duties as expected by the employer from time to time.