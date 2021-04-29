Front End Developer at 4Sight Holdings

Key Performance Areas:
- Customer Relations.
- Analysis & elicitation of design & user experience requirements.
- Documentation skills, i.e. the standard, quality and clarity of documents.
- The ability to solve problems.
- Quality of designs artefacts
- Communication skills, written and verbal
- Quality of wireframes and mock-ups
- Responsible for designing elegant, simple, hard-working interfaces that may be used by hundreds of thousands of people every day
- Working with the business analysts, product owners, businesses, management and tech leads to understand and translate business problems into product features
- Sketching on paper and whiteboards to help others develop an idea
- Using Axure, Invision, balsamiq, or other tools to create high and low fidelity wireframes
- Presenting prototypes to users to see how well your design works
- Monitoring and reviewing the product team’s output at every stage
- Making decisions that will push the team to produce a better product
- Evangelizing UX design to your team’s business partners
- Mentoring other UX designers
- Helping to shape how the design team will grow and evolve as the product does
Main Responsibilities:
- Extracting and preparing design elements and assets for development
- Monitoring and managing the accuracy and quality of design implementation
Qualifications:
- Grade 12 Senior Certificate (Matric)
- A relevant degree or diploma in graphical design and/or user experience design.
- Courses/Certifications in related area of specialist (HTML5, mobile technologies, web design) advantageous
- Courses/certifications in Usability (advantageous)
- Courses/certifications in Graphic Design software (Adobe suite, etc) (advantageous)
- Courses/certifications in Prototyping software (Axure, etc) (advantageous)
- Courses/certifications in Digital Marketing (advantageous)Knowledge
Skills
- Good knowledge of mobile UI guidelines for Web, Hybrid and Native Mobile applications and the nuances between them
- An impressive background with experience creating interfaces, large-scale web or mobile apps
- An intuitive feeling for the way products should be across apps, web, kiosk and other touch points
- Experience leading interdisciplinary teams in creating products that consider innovation and usability
- Digital Marketing
- User Interface & User Experience Design
- Web Design
- Mobile Design (iOS phone & tablet, Android phone & tablet, Mobile Web, Web, Responsive Web, Hybrid)
- User Journeys
- Personas
- Storyboarding
- Wireframes, POCs, Mock-ups
- Prototyping
- Creation of graphical elements using graphic design software
- Photoshop
- Illustrator
- Premiere
- InDesign
- Mobile Web technologies (HTML, HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, JQuery)
- Development Best Practices.
- Development Methodologies.
- HTML5 and CSS
- Understanding of Style Guides
- Design languages
- Conduct usability assessments
- Rapid prototyping tools:
- Axure
- Balsamiq
- Invision
- Atlassian suite of products (JIRA, Confluence) (Advantageous)
- Exposure to an AGILE software development environment (Advantageous)
- Source Control Systems (Advantageous)
- AGILE Software Development Practices (Advantageous)
- Business Analysis Experience (Advantageous)Experience:
- Engaging presentation and visual communication skills
- Requirements gathering workshops
- Creation of POC’s
- Creation of Wireframes
- Information Architecture Definition
- Site map design
- Usability Reviews
- Estimation of effort required to carry out design tasks
- Digital Marketing
- Creation of responsive designs
- iOS (phone and tablet)
- Android (phone and tablet)
- Creating Corporate Identities
- Colour Palate definition
- Exposure to AGILE development practices
- Atlassian tools or other task tracking & collaboration toolkits (advantageous)
- Web & Mobile Analytics.(advantageous)
Desired Skills:
- UX
- MVC frameworks
About The Employer:
AccTech Systems is a professional services firm that partners with customers to run their enterprises efficiently and effectively through the deployment of best of breed business solutions. Since its inception in 1994, AccTech has grown to be a world leader in the field of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Point of Sale solutions.