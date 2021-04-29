Functional Analyst – Planning and Merchandising at Datonomy Solutions

The purpose: In the role of a Senior Functional Specialist you will live and breathe customer system solutions and configuration. The main purpose of this role is to evaluate business requirement specifications, transform the essential components into an abstract and algorithmic business models, and as such, identify the use cases to transform into logical and technical views through configuration of the SAP system. This role works closely with a cross-functional team and supports the system designers with co-creating sustainable new solutions. Specialised knowledge of systems analysis, and the creation and testing of low to medium complex applications, will be a key success factor in providing relevant technical solutions and practical configuration [URL Removed] Objectives

Analyse and understand the functional business requirements as defined by the Business Analysts, owners and other stakeholders.

Understand the retail domain and applicable context of various business requirements specifications in relation to the specific SAP systems and operational processes.

Review SAP technical solutions and business processes against the scope of business requirements.

Undertake systems analysis and participate in system design and documentation for all low to medium complexity solutions including participation in the solution assessment and validation.

Provide input into the scope of a solution and ensure an understanding of the scope by relevant stakeholders.

Provide input on alternatives presented by the system designers and answer detailed questions regarding the business design and applicable configuration options.

Produce fit-for-purpose specification documents for business requirements and processes using appropriate tools.

Deliver in accordance with systems and unit test standards against IT group standards and best practice.

Provide support to the systems designer with the solutions for highly complex systems integration.

Provide support in the identification of data conversion and reporting requirements.

Prepare test scripts and execute testing of the configured scenarios.

Facilitate and coordinate User Acceptance Testing.

Troubleshoot system related issues and channel transactional data.

Assist with and provide timeous feedback on ad-hoc queries from business stakeholders.

Build and maintain a trust relationship with business and IT stakeholders by delivering what was promised and providing solid knowledge and support.

Work closely with Architects, Designers and Business stakeholders, in order to design and implement solutions.

Take ownership to gain knowledge of the retail environment and share that knowledge across the team. To continuously support the business environment, you are required to maintain an understanding of initiatives and objectives, its various line portfolios, and the current trends and developments in the technology field.

Qualifications

Relevant Degree (Information Systems, B.Sc Computer Science) – essential.

If you do not have a degree, then your demonstrable knowledge and practical ability will be considered.

Experience

Procurement: SAP Planning and Procurement, Merchandise Distribution with hands on experience in the configurations and business processes in: Purchase orders, Purchase Requisitions, Collective Purchase orders, Planning and delivery cycles, Allocations SAP Replenishment

Retail Master Data including: Article and Article listing, layout modules Vendor, Customer Organizational structures, Article and Merchandise hierarchy Sites, Site groups, assortments, Implementation of SAP IDOC technology, SAP integration for SAP MM, SD, FI and Retail Master Data to External systems

Functional Experience in SAP PI or any other middleware system

ABAP debugging skills (does not need to develop or maintain ABAP code).

Exposure to the integration to legacy systems like demand, warehouse management and replenishment.

Full Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) experience (Unpacking requirements, functional design, writing functional specifications, interacting with ABAP developers, unit testing, involved with Testing Centre of Excellence (TCOE) in defining test scenarios to be tested and reviewing test evidence before deploying to Production, User Acceptance testing (UAT) and responsible for ensuring cutover tasks completed with deployment to Production environment).

SAP Retail procurement processes and practices.

Retail demand management and order fulfilment.

Knowledge:

SAP – Retail Domain

Skills:

Creating and changing Functional specifications

Logistics Documents

SAP Logistics Pricing technique

Purchase Order processing (including Inter-Company processing – specifically billing)

PoS Billing processing

