Head Corporate Services

Our client, an advisory institution, has an EE opportunity available for Head of Corporate Services to be based in the Midrand area.

Requirements:

Post Graduate Diploma or Degree in Human Resources Management or Business Administration

Three (3) years’ managerial experience

Computer literate

KPAs:

Facilities Management

Information, Communication and Technology

FFC Strategy and Business Plans

Policy Development and Implementation

HR Systems and Processes

HR Administration

HR Document Management Records

Employee Remuneration and Benefits

Reporting and Record Keeping

Monitoring and Evaluation in HR, ICT and Facilities

Management of directly reporting staff

