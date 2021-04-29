Head Corporate Services

Apr 29, 2021

Our client, an advisory institution, has an EE opportunity available for Head of Corporate Services to be based in the Midrand area.

Requirements:

  • Post Graduate Diploma or Degree in Human Resources Management or Business Administration
  • Three (3) years’ managerial experience
  • Computer literate

KPAs:

  • Facilities Management
  • Information, Communication and Technology
  • FFC Strategy and Business Plans
  • Policy Development and Implementation
  • HR Systems and Processes
  • HR Administration
  • HR Document Management Records
  • Employee Remuneration and Benefits
  • Reporting and Record Keeping
  • Monitoring and Evaluation in HR, ICT and Facilities
  • Management of directly reporting staff

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position