Head of Creative/Creative Lead (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:The strong leadership & hands-on approach of a forward-thinking Head of Creative/Creative Lead is sought by a dynamic EdTech company with a global footprint. The company’s aim is to produce everything in-house which you will help with from brand campaign, paid digital ads and emails while leading the creative direction of the brand. You will also be recruiting and mentoring juniors in both creative skills and project management. You must possess a Design-related Degree with at least 4 years working either in-house or in an agency, be able to animate & edit video footage, graphics & audio and understand UI/UX to visualise how your idea might come to life across multiple digital touchpoints. A show of your portfolio or work for e-commerce or B2C brands will be [URL Removed] a creative brief and understanding the needs of the brief and business challenges.

Design images and video for weekly social media content and ads.

Partner landing page design and maintenance (for at least 2 new partners per week).

Design partner marketing assets (e.g., banners, digital ads, etc) (for at least 2 new partners per week).

Marketing website redesign and maintenance (1 large overhaul project and then monthly content updates).

Design content for sales decks (1 large overhaul project and then monthly content updates).

Create and lead strong ‘end to end’ campaigns – from idea generation through to execution.

Bring a brand and product story to life.

REQUIREMENTS:

A Design related Degree.

4 Years of experience either in-house or in agency with a portfolio or work for e-commerce or B2C brands with evidence of creative ideas to design execution.

Able to animate and edit video footage, graphics, and audio.

An understanding of UI/UX to visualise how your idea might come to life across multiple digital touchpoints.

Be comfortable being hands on as well as manage – this is a player-coach role so we’re looking for someone who can produce excellent creativity themselves as well as potentially recruit and coach the junior team members in both their creative and project management skills.

