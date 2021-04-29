PLEASE READ THE SPECIFICATION CAREFULLY.
Work on some of South Africa’s top brands!
We are looking for the cream of the crop! Please ensure you have a portfolio of work available to look at.
You’re an intermediate PHP Developer who has worked in a an environment where you have been exposed to a variety of projects and challenges.
You have ideally worked in a media or ad agency environment and understand how a studio works. You love challenges and you’re a creative and efficient problem solver.
Skills Required:
- At least 5 years solid commercial PHP development and maintenance
- In depth knowledge of object-oriented PHP and Laravel 5 PHP Framework
- Experience working in a media or ad agency or a startup where you are required to collaborate
- Build innovative, state-of-the-art websites and applications and collaborate with the User Experience (UX) team
- Ensure HTML, CSS, and shared JavaScript is valid and consistent across applications
- Hands on experience with SQL schema design, SOLID principles, REST API design
- Software testing experience
- MySQL profiling and query optimization
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- Laravel
- HTML
- CSS
- JavaScript
- MySQL
- PHP Development
- PHPUnit
- PHP frameworks
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Will structure salary around medical and RA if needed