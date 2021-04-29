Inventory and Cost Accountant at KingsleyIrons Recruitment

DESCRIPTION:

The Inventory and Cost Accountant will Play a key role in this established Finance Team, for a successful, privately owned manufacturing business. The purpose of the role will be to ensure adherence to proper cost accounting principles, procedures and internal controls, whilst maintaining and improving costing processes associated with manufacturing and inventory.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

NDip/ B.Com or other relevant qualification.

Sound working knowledge of an ERP system.

Costing and BOM experience -multi-layered.

2 years or more in a similar role

Worked in a manufacturing environment.

Sound and solid background in stock management and costing.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Reporting to the Group management Accountant, The Cost and Inventory Accountant will manage and control all stock related transactions and its paperwork and ensure it is captured accurately and on time.

You will assist with various stock and production reports, including production variances, waste, efficiencies, etc., as well as Assist with the set-up and maintenance of the cost of production components, WIP and finished goods

A stock and costing specialist is required, with strong knowledge and understanding of procedures w.r.t the flow of stock through factories (from receiving, manufacturing to sales and dispatching).

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

