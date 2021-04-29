IT Manager at Ntice Search

My client, an established manufacturing company, is looking for an IT Manager to establish the company’s IT technical vision and lead all aspects of the company’s technology development. As manager of information communication technology, you will play an integral role in the company’s strategic direction, development and future growth. Duties:
- Provide the technical vision in an alignment with and to complement the business vision
- Align the local IT direction with that of the Group
- Advise all senior managers on business decisions that involve technology decisions
- Engage with senior management around innovations to build the company as a leader in integrated innovation management through the use of technology
- Monitor and assess new related technologies as they appear on the market
- Initiate activities and policies that create useful technologies that serve users and accelerate their functions
- Direct and manage the computing and information technology strategic plans
- Ensure the computing and information technology infrastructure capabilities are responsive to the needs of the company’s growth and objectives
- Develop operating policies and approaches for computing and information technology
- Ensure the security of the information systems, databases, network communication lines and equipment
- Ensure that the ERP system meets the company’s requirements and have the knowledge to develop the system further
- Shaping IT operations to realise the vision and strategic direction
- Project Management
- Schedule and Programme work
- Deal with and manage Subcontractors
- Manage costs
- Complete projects in time and on budget
- Contract Management
- Ensure all service delivery agreements are met
- Ensure contract implementation and performance reporting to management
- Manage IT Technician
- Conduct performance reviews respectively
- Develop and implement optimal organisational structure within IT
- Identify training needs for staff in the department
- Inform direct reports of organisational development on a regular basis
- Manage IT deliverables
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or Equivalent
- 5 years IT experience
- Strong communication skills
- Strategic formulation and implementation
- Data analysis
- IT facilities / asset management
- Change management
- Project management
- Knowledge on hardware and software infrastructure
- Knowledge in manufacturing processes
- Knowledge of general industry standards