IT Project Manager

Apr 29, 2021

12 MONTH FIXED TERM CONTRACT

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Relevant tertiary education in IT and Project Management
  • Minimum 5 years IT Project Management experience

DUTIES:

  • Responsible for planning and organising various projects from conception to completion
  • Manage project communication and reporting
  • Ensure that proper governance structures are in place and followed
  • Understand the scope and translate these into project plans and schedules
  • Plan and control project schedules with relevant stream lead/ business analysts and delivery partners
  • Allocate and control stream leads
  • Manage project risks, incidents with relevant stream leads, business analysts, steering committee and stakeholders

Contact Gay Geyser
[Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • IT Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

