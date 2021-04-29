Java Developer

Are you a skilled Java Developer? Yes? Then you know that your skills are in demand!We have multiple Full-Stack Java Developer positions available ranging from intermediate to specialist level. These are all remote work opportunities from anywhere in South Africa.

We can offer you a career (not just a job), and opportunities to learn and grow, working for companies that are at the forefront of their industries. If you are passionate about what you deliver and want to be continually excited about what you do, then you would be a great fit!

Salary is negotiable based on experience and current remuneration.

Contact us today to find out more about these amazing opportunities!

About The Employer:

.

