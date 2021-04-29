Junior Graduate Sales

Responsibilities:

Developing and supporting channel sales partnerships

Drive Marketing initiatives (partner app promotions, seminars, setting up focused client meetings, incorporating company marketing materials and demand generation activities)

Establishing direct relations with end users, key customers and key players

Farm and maintain relationships with allocated partners and potential customer’s account

Monitoring sales and negotiating orders to maximize revenue in accordance with pre-defined targets

Responsible for the sales revenue and develop appropriate Channels, support partners in terms of training and development on company products

Monitor and maximize own sales volume and distribution to meet or exceed annual targets

Requirements:

Technical Degree/Qualification (electronic information engineering related qualification).

Salary range: 15k basic + call allowance, petrol allowance and incentives according to target attained.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Car

Fuel

Call allowance

