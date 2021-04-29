Junior Graduate Sales

Responsibilities:
Developing and supporting channel sales partnerships
Drive Marketing initiatives (partner app promotions, seminars, setting up focused client meetings, incorporating company marketing materials and demand generation activities)
Establishing direct relations with end users, key customers and key players
Farm and maintain relationships with allocated partners and potential customer’s account
Monitoring sales and negotiating orders to maximize revenue in accordance with pre-defined targets
Responsible for the sales revenue and develop appropriate Channels, support partners in terms of training and development on company products
Monitor and maximize own sales volume and distribution to meet or exceed annual targets
Requirements:
Technical Degree/Qualification (electronic information engineering related qualification).
Salary range: 15k basic + call allowance, petrol allowance and incentives according to target attained.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Car
- Fuel
- Call allowance