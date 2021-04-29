Logistics Coordinator (Fruit Exports / Imports) at Headhunters

Our global client has a vacancy available for a Logistics Coordinator, who will be responsible for the export and/or import of fruit. This position is based in Wellington. Awesome career opportunity!

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant tertiary qualification, preferably in Logistics.

A minimum of 2-3 years’ experience within the fruit export and/or import industry.

Knowledge of fruit export documentation.

Fluent in Afrikaans.

Excellent computer literacy, including Word, Excel and Outlook.

Experience with a pallet management system will be an advantage.

A highly organised and flexible approach to work, including the ability to prioritise workload.

Self-motivated, result driven, exceptional attention to detail and able to take initiative.

