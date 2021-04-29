Logistics Coordinator (Fruit Exports / Imports) at Headhunters

Apr 29, 2021

Our global client has a vacancy available for a Logistics Coordinator, who will be responsible for the export and/or import of fruit. This position is based in Wellington. Awesome career opportunity! 
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification, preferably in Logistics.
  • A minimum of 2-3 years’ experience within the fruit export and/or import industry.
  • Knowledge of fruit export documentation.
  • Fluent in Afrikaans.
  • Excellent computer literacy, including Word, Excel and Outlook.
  • Experience with a pallet management system will be an advantage.
  • A highly organised and flexible approach to work, including the ability to prioritise workload.
  • Self-motivated, result driven, exceptional attention to detail and able to take initiative.

 

 

Please note that, should you not receive a response on your application within 2 weeks after applying, your application was unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position