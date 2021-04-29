Logistics & Operations Head

REQUIREMENTS:
- Degree in Supply Chain/or related qualification
- Transport, Labour Relations and Project Management qualification
- At least 15 years experience in the warehousing and distribution environment of which 5 years must be at Senior Management level
- Good understanding of digital, PPE and educational material distribution
- Warehousing design and layout
- Budget control
- OHS qualified
DUTIES:
- Managing multiple warehouses including Receiving, Warehousing, Dispatch, OHS/Facilities, Fleet and Staff Canteen
- Optimization of Human Capital, Inventory control, Fleet control, Access control, Supplier relations, Owner-Drive relations and Contractor relations
Contact Gay Geyser
[Phone Number Removed];
Email:[Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- OHS Qualified
- Budget Control
- Warehousing design and layout
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree