Logistics & Operations Head

Apr 29, 2021

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Degree in Supply Chain/or related qualification
  • Transport, Labour Relations and Project Management qualification
  • At least 15 years experience in the warehousing and distribution environment of which 5 years must be at Senior Management level
  • Good understanding of digital, PPE and educational material distribution
  • Warehousing design and layout
  • Budget control
  • OHS qualified

DUTIES:

  • Managing multiple warehouses including Receiving, Warehousing, Dispatch, OHS/Facilities, Fleet and Staff Canteen
  • Optimization of Human Capital, Inventory control, Fleet control, Access control, Supplier relations, Owner-Drive relations and Contractor relations

Desired Skills:

  • OHS Qualified
  • Budget Control
  • Warehousing design and layout

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

