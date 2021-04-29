MANAGER: WORKOUT & RESTRUCTURING – CORPORATE
(FTC)- 24 Months
PURPOSE OF THE JOB
- The Portfolio Management Services Division within the Company is responsible for the proactive monitoring of the credit health and risk in terms of the Bank’s portfolio of Commercial and Corporate Clients.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- 3 years Business / Commercial Qualification (BCOM).
- 5-8 years Corporate Banking experience which includes:
- Corporate Finance/Banking deal structuring
- Structured trade and commodity finance
- Strong Financial and Credit Analysis and Assessment background
- Formulating business turnaround plans
- Evaluation of business restructures or workouts
- Managing turnaround of distressed clients.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
- Innovative restructuring solutions to Corporate accounts
- Manage the implementation of the approved restructure of customer accounts
- Monitoring and Evaluation of restructured customer accounts
- Provide advisory services to internal and external stakeholders where required.
- Record Keeping and Reporting
COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS
- Microsoft Office
- Business Acumen
- Legal procedures
- Deal structuring
- Turnarounds, workout and restructuring
- Credit and Financial Analysis
- Credit assessment / evaluation
- Sound knowledge and understanding of the legislation and regulations inclusive of legislative and regulatory bodies within a specific environment
- Companies Act
- Insolvency Act
- National Credit Act
- Travel as and when required.
- Extended hours as and when required / Time management
- Willing to work outdoors
- Valid SA Driver’s License
- Stress management
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree