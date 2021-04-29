Mid – Senior Information Life Specilist at Reverside

Mid – Senior Information Life Specilist Role in JHB

About The Employer:

Minimum qualification Required:

ï‚· A Bachelor’s degree in Information Management (NQF 7) or an equivalent qualification.

The following experience is required for this role:

ï‚· Five to eight years’ job-related experience within information management.

ï‚· Additional requirements include:

o industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and skill;

o quality assurance knowledge and skill;

o continuous improvement knowledge and skill;

o continued learning and professional development knowledge and skill;

o interpretation of the business environment and industry and its implications for the Enterprise Information Management skills;

o contract and associated service management knowledge and skills;

o asset and inventory management and skills;

o enterprise information management enablement reporting and skills; and

o capacity and performance management and skills

Skills:

ï‚· SQL

ï‚· Microsoft Power BI

ï‚· Databases

ï‚· Data Modelling

ï‚· Data Engineerin

ï‚· Relational Databases

ï‚· Data Lakes

ï‚· Performance Metrics

ï‚· Data Pipelines

ï‚· OBIEE

ï‚· Informatica

ï‚·Teradata

Competencies:

ï‚· Analysis and problem solving

ï‚· Effective communication

ï‚· Planning and organising

ï‚· Service and stakeholder focus

ï‚· Conceptual thinking

ï‚· Drive for results

ï‚· Attention to detail

ï‚· Work closely with business in the planning, sourcing, management and control of the inventory of data assets.

ï‚· Verify that asset specifications have been comprehensively defined and authorised thereby ensuring compliance with the SARB assets policies, standards and legislation.

ï‚· Manage the data asset inventory throughout the asset lifecycle (including sourcing, retention, destruction and archival of data assets).

ï‚· Classify data assets as per the SARB policies, business function and legislative requirements.

ï‚· Take responsibility for the valuation of data assets according to cost, usage and any other measure as prescribed by the SARB.

ï‚· Maintain and support the data asset platform and facilitate enhancements thereon.

ï‚· Develop and manage stakeholder relations to promote information lifecycle awareness across the organisation.

ï‚· Manage the receipt and incorporation of data assets into the SARB asset register, ensuring that assets are recorded.

ï‚· Monitor and assess the utilisation of data assets within the FinSurv/SARB and make recommendations regarding compliance and improved utilisation of assets.

ï‚· Conduct annual inventory audit to ensure accuracy

