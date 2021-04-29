Looking for both Intermediate/Senior Mobile Developers
If you are looking for a Senior Mobile Developer job in Cape Town then you’ve come to the right place.
We are looking for someone who loves building mobile [URL Removed] client is building a worldwide platform and need your help to succeed. If you are all about software development, performance, scale and user experience then come and be part of our dedicated and successful team.
Requirements
- Minimum 5 years’ experience within a mobile application environment
- Mobile Application Development for iOS, Android and/or Windows
- Experience with Android Studio, Java, Xamarin (C#) and/or Swift
- University or related Computer Science degree/diploma
- South African citizenship
Advantageous
- Microsoft Web Stack (MVC, C#, IIS, ASP.Net etc)
- High performance/scale technologies (Caching, Load Balancing, Profiling, Indexing etc)
- Relational Databases (Microsoft SQL)
Please send your updated CV and skills matrix to the IT Recruitment Specialist [Email Address Removed] for this and other similar roles that we have like this !
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- pension
- Group life and bonus and MORE