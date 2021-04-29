Mobile Developer

Looking for both Intermediate/Senior Mobile Developers

If you are looking for a Senior Mobile Developer job in Cape Town then you’ve come to the right place.

We are looking for someone who loves building mobile [URL Removed] client is building a worldwide platform and need your help to succeed. If you are all about software development, performance, scale and user experience then come and be part of our dedicated and successful team.

Requirements

Minimum 5 years’ experience within a mobile application environment

Mobile Application Development for iOS, Android and/or Windows

Experience with Android Studio, Java, Xamarin (C#) and/or Swift

University or related Computer Science degree/diploma

South African citizenship

Advantageous

Microsoft Web Stack (MVC, C#, IIS, ASP.Net etc)

High performance/scale technologies (Caching, Load Balancing, Profiling, Indexing etc)

Relational Databases (Microsoft SQL)

Please send your updated CV and skills matrix to the IT Recruitment Specialist [Email Address Removed] for this and other similar roles that we have like this !

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

pension

Group life and bonus and MORE

Learn more/Apply for this position