Platform Engineer: Mobile at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To embed mobile skills in the Developer Platform group with a focus on extending the web platform to cater for mobile applications which power Capitec’s digital and data solutions.

To build out and maintain resilient, scalable, cost effective and high performing mobile capabilities that will assist Capitec in becoming the best bank in the world.

Experience

Minimum:

5+ yrs experience working in a fast paced Agile/DevOps

3+ years solid Android andor iOS software development experience

Experience with mobile application deployment

Experience with authentication and Authorization technologies and protocols (LDAP, Kerberos, AD, OAuth 2.0, OpenID Connect, SAML)

Working with RESTful, SOAP APIs and web services, web technologies and security related concepts

Experience in supporting and enhancing build and release processes through automation using a combination of processes and existing tools.

Experience in using 3rd party libraries.

Experience of push notifications and submitting apps to store.

Java & Kotlin development experience

Experience in using 3rd party libraries.

Experience and good understanding of push notifications and submitting apps to store.

JavaScript, JSON, HTML5, CSS, NodeJS

Gradle experience

Ideal:

Cordova & Hybrid app development experience

Original app published in store

Public Github

Capacitor, React Native, Ionic, Flutter Exposure

Continues Integration.

Huawei HMS Ecosystem exposure an advantage

Docker and supporting technologies

Qualifications (Minimum)

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or Information Technology – Systems Engineering

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Honours Degree in Information Technology or Information Technology – Systems Engineering

Knowledge

Minimum:

Expert knowledge of: Application development Agile/DevOps environment (Atlassian Stack). Mobile application deployment

A sound understanding of: Application design principles IT systems development processes (SDLC and DPLC). Business compliance requirements Authentication and authorization technologies and protocols (LDAP, Kerberos, AD, OAuth 2.0, OpenID Connect, SAML) RESTful, SOAP APIs and web services. Web technologies and security related concepts Knowledge of new Google API’s and libraries in deprecation, and conversion solution Swift Objective-C XCode expertise Knowledge of new Apple/iOS API’s and libraries in deprecation, and conversion solution Good understanding of Apples Human Interface Guidelines. Push notifications and submitting apps to store.



Skills

Communications Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Influencing Skills

Negotiation skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Attention to Detail

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Analytical Skills

Competencies

Deciding and Initiating Action

Working with People

Applying Expertise and Technology

Analysing

Creating and Innovating

Planning and Organising

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Adapting and Responding to Change

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Contactable via own mobile phone

Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position