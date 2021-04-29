Position: Policy Administrator – Financial services – MT
Location: Johannesburg North
Salary: R300K
Describtion:
- This role also encompasses a number of general administration duties within the Administration Services department.
- Administrators are required to assist with the clearing of the daily workflow within the following work areas; preparation of documents, scanning, quality checking, indexing, printing, sending letters, underwriting and setting up new claims, and any other general administration duties.
- The Administrator is expected to complete work to a consistently high standard whilst maintaining a high level of productivity.
Key responsibilities:
- Preparing batches for scanning ensuring clear policy numbers/claim numbers
- Scanning batches ensuring all pages match the number quoted, quality checking ensuring all documents can be viewed and the correct volume of pages match, indexing policy/claim batches checking the customer matches the system to the batch.
- Data Entry – ensuring all details are accurate from the claim forms when inputting onto our core systems
- Ensuring any manual attachments are 100% checked
- Applying the underwriting criteria to new applications for cover on a daily basis
- Uploading daily files to the database
- Sending e-mail/letters to policy holders with regards to decisions made
- Ensuring that work produced is of the highest possible standard and within Service Level Agreements
- Promoting a positive image of client companies
- Seeking to achieve and exceed productivity and quality levels and ensuring all targets are met on a daily, weekly and monthly basis
- Taking an active role as a team member
- Responding to changing priorities and ensuring tasks are completed quickly and efficiently
- Identify and escalate to Line Manager any risks associated with both the department and the wider business.
- Answering and handling phone calls in an enthusiastic, courteous and efficient manner as required.
Requirements:
- Short term Insurance qual RE exam
Desired Skills:
- Microosft Office
- team leader
- Data Entry
- general administration duties within the Administration Services department.
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate