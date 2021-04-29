Policy Administrator – Financial Services – MT

Apr 29, 2021

Position: Policy Administrator – Financial services – MT
Location: Johannesburg North
Salary: R300K

Describtion:

  • This role also encompasses a number of general administration duties within the Administration Services department.
  • Administrators are required to assist with the clearing of the daily workflow within the following work areas; preparation of documents, scanning, quality checking, indexing, printing, sending letters, underwriting and setting up new claims, and any other general administration duties.
  • The Administrator is expected to complete work to a consistently high standard whilst maintaining a high level of productivity.

Key responsibilities:

  • Preparing batches for scanning ensuring clear policy numbers/claim numbers
  • Scanning batches ensuring all pages match the number quoted, quality checking ensuring all documents can be viewed and the correct volume of pages match, indexing policy/claim batches checking the customer matches the system to the batch.
  • Data Entry – ensuring all details are accurate from the claim forms when inputting onto our core systems
  • Ensuring any manual attachments are 100% checked
  • Applying the underwriting criteria to new applications for cover on a daily basis
  • Uploading daily files to the database
  • Sending e-mail/letters to policy holders with regards to decisions made
  • Ensuring that work produced is of the highest possible standard and within Service Level Agreements
  • Promoting a positive image of client companies
  • Seeking to achieve and exceed productivity and quality levels and ensuring all targets are met on a daily, weekly and monthly basis
  • Taking an active role as a team member
  • Responding to changing priorities and ensuring tasks are completed quickly and efficiently
  • Identify and escalate to Line Manager any risks associated with both the department and the wider business.
  • Answering and handling phone calls in an enthusiastic, courteous and efficient manner as required.

Requirements:

  • Short term Insurance qual RE exam

Desired Skills:

  • Microosft Office
  • team leader
  • Data Entry
  • general administration duties within the Administration Services department.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

