Procurement Specialist at Government Employee Medical Scheme (GEMS)

The position of Procurement Specialist is vacant. The Procurement Specialist will report directly to the Senior Manager: Procurement and forms part of the Corporate Services [URL Removed] role is a fixed term contract for 3 months and the position is based at Head Office in Pretoria.
The Procurement Specialist will be required to provide support to the Senior Manager: Procurement through the implementation of the following Key Performance Areas (KPAs):
- Efficiently and effectively roll out and implement the procurement elements flowing from the GEMS strategy;
- Provide professional, ethical and compliant procurement processes and procurement activities up to and including negotiation and contracting for relevant GEMS stakeholders to achieve value for money and high stakeholder satisfaction;
- To consider, plan and coordinate all procurement related requirements of the Scheme;
- To deliver outcomes and objectives as agreed with the Senior Manager, including those contained within the Work Plan;
- Effectively report on procurement activities against the determined procurement principles;
- Review and submit progress against annual procurement plans bi-weekly to the Senior Manager: Procurement;
- Work with internal and external stakeholders to determine procurement needs, quality, and delivery requirements and
- Maintain supplier relationships and assess adherence to contractual conditions and budgetary provisions.
Qualification, skills and competencies requirements are:
- Degree or Diploma in Supply Chain Management or Economics or similar;
- Minimum 5 years relevant experience in procurement and particularly in procurement, planning and contracting with at least 3 years of experience at a management level;
- Knowledge of procurement processes and negotiation and contracting;
- Procurement Planning Skills;
- Be organised and have good time management skills;
- Sound planning and project management skills;
- Be analytical and have the ability to manage priorities;
- Have excellent communication and interpersonal skills (listening, written and verbal);
- Have the ability to work well as part of a team;
- Be computer literate in at least Microsoft Excel, Word and PowerPoint on an advanced level;
- Be responsible and reliable;
- Have a diligent work ethic with attention to detail;
- Be self-motivated and pro-active;? Have strong negotiation skills;
- Have resilient pressure management abilities; and
- An understanding of the medical schemes industry would be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Management Skills
- Communication and Interpersonal Skills
- Negotiation
- Project Management
- Analytical Skills