Procurement Specialist at Government Employee Medical Scheme (GEMS)

Apr 29, 2021

The position of Procurement Specialist is vacant. The Procurement Specialist will report directly to the Senior Manager: Procurement and forms part of the Corporate Services [URL Removed] role is a fixed term contract for 3 months and the position is based at Head Office in Pretoria.

The Procurement Specialist will be required to provide support to the Senior Manager: Procurement through the implementation of the following Key Performance Areas (KPAs):

  • Efficiently and effectively roll out and implement the procurement elements flowing from the GEMS strategy;
  • Provide professional, ethical and compliant procurement processes and procurement activities up to and including negotiation and contracting for relevant GEMS stakeholders to achieve value for money and high stakeholder satisfaction;
  • To consider, plan and coordinate all procurement related requirements of the Scheme;
  • To deliver outcomes and objectives as agreed with the Senior Manager, including those contained within the Work Plan;
  • Effectively report on procurement activities against the determined procurement principles;
  • Review and submit progress against annual procurement plans bi-weekly to the Senior Manager: Procurement;
  • Work with internal and external stakeholders to determine procurement needs, quality, and delivery requirements and
  • Maintain supplier relationships and assess adherence to contractual conditions and budgetary provisions.

Qualification, skills and competencies requirements are:

  • Degree or Diploma in Supply Chain Management or Economics or similar;
  • Minimum 5 years relevant experience in procurement and particularly in procurement, planning and contracting with at least 3 years of experience at a management level;
  • Knowledge of procurement processes and negotiation and contracting;
  • Procurement Planning Skills;
  • Be organised and have good time management skills;
  • Sound planning and project management skills;
  • Be analytical and have the ability to manage priorities;
  • Have excellent communication and interpersonal skills (listening, written and verbal);
  • Have the ability to work well as part of a team;
  • Be computer literate in at least Microsoft Excel, Word and PowerPoint on an advanced level;
  • Be responsible and reliable;
  • Have a diligent work ethic with attention to detail;
  • Be self-motivated and pro-active;? Have strong negotiation skills;
  • Have resilient pressure management abilities; and
  • An understanding of the medical schemes industry would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Management Skills
  • Communication and Interpersonal Skills
  • Negotiation
  • Project Management
  • Analytical Skills

Learn more/Apply for this position