Procurement Specialist at Government Employee Medical Scheme (GEMS)

The position of Procurement Specialist is vacant. The Procurement Specialist will report directly to the Senior Manager: Procurement and forms part of the Corporate Services [URL Removed] role is a fixed term contract for 3 months and the position is based at Head Office in Pretoria.

The Procurement Specialist will be required to provide support to the Senior Manager: Procurement through the implementation of the following Key Performance Areas (KPAs):

Efficiently and effectively roll out and implement the procurement elements flowing from the GEMS strategy;

Provide professional, ethical and compliant procurement processes and procurement activities up to and including negotiation and contracting for relevant GEMS stakeholders to achieve value for money and high stakeholder satisfaction;

To consider, plan and coordinate all procurement related requirements of the Scheme;

To deliver outcomes and objectives as agreed with the Senior Manager, including those contained within the Work Plan;

Effectively report on procurement activities against the determined procurement principles;

Review and submit progress against annual procurement plans bi-weekly to the Senior Manager: Procurement;

Work with internal and external stakeholders to determine procurement needs, quality, and delivery requirements and

Maintain supplier relationships and assess adherence to contractual conditions and budgetary provisions.

Qualification, skills and competencies requirements are:

Degree or Diploma in Supply Chain Management or Economics or similar;

Minimum 5 years relevant experience in procurement and particularly in procurement, planning and contracting with at least 3 years of experience at a management level;

Knowledge of procurement processes and negotiation and contracting;

Procurement Planning Skills;

Be organised and have good time management skills;

Sound planning and project management skills;

Be analytical and have the ability to manage priorities;

Have excellent communication and interpersonal skills (listening, written and verbal);

Have the ability to work well as part of a team;

Be computer literate in at least Microsoft Excel, Word and PowerPoint on an advanced level;

Be responsible and reliable;

Have a diligent work ethic with attention to detail;

Be self-motivated and pro-active;? Have strong negotiation skills;

Have resilient pressure management abilities; and

An understanding of the medical schemes industry would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

Management Skills

Communication and Interpersonal Skills

Negotiation

Project Management

Analytical Skills

