Project Buyer

Duties:
– Prepare and submit material cost and investment budgets and required project information for existing and new Projects
– Maintain and report on investment budgets for New Projects
– Obtain and manage Investment approvals and releases at Local VAP and Group Forums (VAI / IAM) timeously
– Prepare and submit investment budgets for Planning Round (5 year plan)
– Coordinate and report local content status and targets for new and existing projects
– Coordinate and interact with Commodities for new projects input in terms of part availability and capacities, material cost and investment implications
– Prepare for and represent Purchasing in the weekly Product Teams
– Coordinate and prepare for pre-VAP & VAP information input timeously (decision making forums)
– Maintain and updating standardised workflow procedure and work instructions
– Take responsibility for completion of tasks in due time to ensure project planning timelines and targets are met
Requirements:
– Have a recognized university Degree / Diploma in the following disciplines – Purchasing, Logistics, Commerce, Finance or Business Management
– Have 3-5 years Purchasing experience in the motor or related industry
– Have knowledge of relevant policies, procedures and legal requirements
– Have knowledge of Projects Planning
– Financial analysis & Costing ability