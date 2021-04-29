Project Buyer

Duties:

– Prepare and submit material cost and investment budgets and required project information for existing and new Projects

– Maintain and report on investment budgets for New Projects

– Obtain and manage Investment approvals and releases at Local VAP and Group Forums (VAI / IAM) timeously

– Prepare and submit investment budgets for Planning Round (5 year plan)

– Coordinate and report local content status and targets for new and existing projects

– Coordinate and interact with Commodities for new projects input in terms of part availability and capacities, material cost and investment implications

– Prepare for and represent Purchasing in the weekly Product Teams

– Coordinate and prepare for pre-VAP & VAP information input timeously (decision making forums)

– Maintain and updating standardised workflow procedure and work instructions

– Take responsibility for completion of tasks in due time to ensure project planning timelines and targets are met

Requirements:

– Have a recognized university Degree / Diploma in the following disciplines – Purchasing, Logistics, Commerce, Finance or Business Management

– Have 3-5 years Purchasing experience in the motor or related industry

– Have knowledge of relevant policies, procedures and legal requirements

– Have knowledge of Projects Planning

– Financial analysis & Costing ability

