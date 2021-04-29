Project Manager Business Operations at Deloitte 3

My client is looking to fill in a role of Project Manager Business Operations6 months contractRole purpose: To be responsible for planning, overseeing and leading projects from ideation through to completion as it applies projects within the Business Operations Environment in association with external parties such as mini-app merchants, shopping carts and / or Call centre and terminal distribution providers. The individual is required to interact with a range of internal and external stakeholders, most often managing several moving project parts simultaneously Matric:Five or more years operating in the same or similar [URL Removed] Degree / IT / Computer Science degreeAdditional info: Project experience within the Business Operations Environment in association with external parties such as mini-app merchants, shopping carts and / or Call centre and terminal distribution providers. This individual will do a lot of stakeholder management so please ensure they have that experience and are able to communicate well

