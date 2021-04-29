QA Tester

I’m looking for all types of Testers for my client, including , UAT, Back End as well as Mobile Testers. Below are the basics of what we need… please speak to me about your niche!

Responsibilities:

Testing and Quality Assurance

o Develop, document, and communicate test processes, plans, and guides for ensuring

quality software systems

o Design, create and execute test cases

o Design and execute regression and integration test, stress and load testing, user

acceptance testing

o Identifying, logging and verifying software defects

o Document, track and validate reported issues through to resolution

Documentation

o Work with Test Manager, Product Owner and developers to develop testing plan as part of

the overall project and sprint planning

o Develop software test specification, test reports and validation protocols for unit,

integration and performance testing

o Create test cases from system use cases and product specification

Team Work

o Work with both Product Owners and Software Developers to thoroughly validate and verify

Software systems against documented requirements

o Work as part of a sprint team to ensure project success

Qualifications, Experience and Specific Skills

Relevant IT Qualification:relevant tertiary degree or Diploma

ISEB Foundation Certification in Software Testing

At least 3 years’ experience in software and web application testing ( API Experience is important )

Strong understanding of the testing process

Experience with testing in an Agile (e.g.SCRUM

Understanding of configuration management and version control

Experience with defect tracking process

Basic knowledge of windows server OS hosting both window services and IIS web services

Good practical understanding of software validation methodologies

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

pension

Group life and bonus

