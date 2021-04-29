I’m looking for all types of Testers for my client, including , UAT, Back End as well as Mobile Testers. Below are the basics of what we need… please speak to me about your niche!
Responsibilities:
Testing and Quality Assurance
o Develop, document, and communicate test processes, plans, and guides for ensuring
quality software systems
o Design, create and execute test cases
o Design and execute regression and integration test, stress and load testing, user
acceptance testing
o Identifying, logging and verifying software defects
o Document, track and validate reported issues through to resolution
Documentation
o Work with Test Manager, Product Owner and developers to develop testing plan as part of
the overall project and sprint planning
o Develop software test specification, test reports and validation protocols for unit,
integration and performance testing
o Create test cases from system use cases and product specification
Team Work
o Work with both Product Owners and Software Developers to thoroughly validate and verify
Software systems against documented requirements
o Work as part of a sprint team to ensure project success
Qualifications, Experience and Specific Skills
Relevant IT Qualification:relevant tertiary degree or Diploma
ISEB Foundation Certification in Software Testing
At least 3 years’ experience in software and web application testing ( API Experience is important )
Strong understanding of the testing process
Experience with testing in an Agile (e.g.SCRUM
Understanding of configuration management and version control
Experience with defect tracking process
Basic knowledge of windows server OS hosting both window services and IIS web services
Good practical understanding of software validation methodologies
Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to the IT Recruitment specialist [Email Address Removed]
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- pension
- Group life and bonus