Quality Assessor – HRM/DRM (Cape Town)

Large Managed Care organisation seek to employ a Quality Assessor to manage the assessment of the clinical and non-clinical interactions of their Case Managers and measure the level of service provided to members and service providers. Reports to the Service Manager.

Key Responsibilities:

Identify and report on trends and training needs for HRM Case Managers and administration assistants

Identify and report on the effectiveness of workflow systems to Department Managers to ensure system enhancements for improved service quality are initiated

Weekly and monthly reporting on assessment scores

Regular internal communication with Programme Managers, Team Leaders and Case Managers – feedback sessions wrt assessment and quality checks completed

Coaching of Case Managers

Key Requirements:

Registered Nurse currently registered with SANC

At least 1 year in Quality Management within a Managed Care environment

At least 4 years Managed Care experience with a minimum of 2 years in HRM Case Management

High PC Literacy and working knowledge of call centre applications

Excellent understanding of scheme administration and operational processes within HRM and DRM (Oncology, Maternity, Lifestyle)

Advanced Excel ability and Oracle Administration System experience

To apply submit application to [Email Address Removed] .

Supporting documentation required:

Copy of Matric Certificate

Copy of Nursing Degree

Copy of current Registration with relevant industry body (SANC)

Comprehensive CV detailing your QA HRM/ DRM experience

Desired Skills:

At least 4 years Managed Care experience with a minimum of 2 years in HRM Case Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Diploma

South African Nursing Council

