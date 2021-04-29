Quality Assessor – HRM/DRM (Cape Town)

Apr 29, 2021

Large Managed Care organisation seek to employ a Quality Assessor to manage the assessment of the clinical and non-clinical interactions of their Case Managers and measure the level of service provided to members and service providers. Reports to the Service Manager.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Identify and report on trends and training needs for HRM Case Managers and administration assistants
  • Identify and report on the effectiveness of workflow systems to Department Managers to ensure system enhancements for improved service quality are initiated
  • Weekly and monthly reporting on assessment scores
  • Regular internal communication with Programme Managers, Team Leaders and Case Managers – feedback sessions wrt assessment and quality checks completed
  • Coaching of Case Managers

Key Requirements:

  • Registered Nurse currently registered with SANC
  • At least 1 year in Quality Management within a Managed Care environment
  • At least 4 years Managed Care experience with a minimum of 2 years in HRM Case Management
  • High PC Literacy and working knowledge of call centre applications
  • Excellent understanding of scheme administration and operational processes within HRM and DRM (Oncology, Maternity, Lifestyle)
  • Advanced Excel ability and Oracle Administration System experience

To apply submit application to [Email Address Removed].

Supporting documentation required:

  • Copy of Matric Certificate
  • Copy of Nursing Degree
  • Copy of current Registration with relevant industry body (SANC)
  • Comprehensive CV detailing your QA HRM/ DRM experience

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Diploma
  • South African Nursing Council

