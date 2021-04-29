Sales Administrator

Reports To: Office Manager
Minimum Qualification
- Grade 12
- Relevant qualification in Sales
Other/Behavioural Competence
- Specific industry knowledge and product knowledge
- Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written
- Must be self-motivated and able to work independently.
- Ability to work in a team environment and under pressure.
- Ability to problem solve and must have high attention to detail.
- Customer service orientated.
- Good communication skills
- Attention to detail, high amount of accuracy in work.
Experience
- 2 to 5 years’ experience in Sales & Marketing (Construction Industry Related)
- 1-2 years working with customers in a help desk or customer service capacity.
- Price administration
- Advanced Excel and Word
- Knowledge of basic accounting principles
- Exposure to SAP & Pastel Evolution
Duties
- Handle the processing of all orders with accuracy and timelines.
- Respond to complaints from customers and give after sales support when requested.
- Coordinate sales by managing schedules, filing important documents, and communicating relevant information to all Stakeholders.
- Ensure that money is received before delivery of any order (Payment before delivery)
- Respond to requests for quotations, tenders and attend to telephone calls as well as walk in customers.
- Inform clients of any unforeseen delays or problems.
Desired Skills:
- Grade 12
- Sales Experience
- Excel
- Word
- SAP
- Pastel Evolution
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years