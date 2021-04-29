Sales Administrator

Apr 29, 2021

Reports To: Office Manager

Minimum Qualification

  • Grade 12
  • Relevant qualification in Sales

Other/Behavioural Competence

  • Specific industry knowledge and product knowledge
  • Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written
  • Must be self-motivated and able to work independently.
  • Ability to work in a team environment and under pressure.
  • Ability to problem solve and must have high attention to detail.
  • Customer service orientated.
  • Attention to detail, high amount of accuracy in work.

Experience

  • 2 to 5 years’ experience in Sales & Marketing (Construction Industry Related)
  • 1-2 years working with customers in a help desk or customer service capacity.
  • Price administration
  • Advanced Excel and Word
  • Knowledge of basic accounting principles
  • Exposure to SAP & Pastel Evolution

Duties

  • Handle the processing of all orders with accuracy and timelines.
  • Respond to complaints from customers and give after sales support when requested.
  • Coordinate sales by managing schedules, filing important documents, and communicating relevant information to all Stakeholders.
  • Ensure that money is received before delivery of any order (Payment before delivery)
  • Respond to requests for quotations, tenders and attend to telephone calls as well as walk in customers.
  • Inform clients of any unforeseen delays or problems.

