The Sales Coordinator will be responsible for providing support to the sales team and customers during the sales process as well as to help customers resolve sales-related issues in a timely manner, generally providing real-time support.
- Coordinating the sales team by managing schedules, filing important documents and communicating relevant information
- Ensuring the adequacy of sales-related equipment or material
- Responding to complaints from customers and give after-sales support when requested
- Month end reporting
- Handle the processing of all orders with accuracy and timeliness
- Inform clients of unforeseen delays or problems
- Monitor the team’s progress, identify shortcomings and propose improvements
- Assist in the preparation and organizing of promotional material or events
- Ensure adherence to laws and policies
Desired Skills:
- Organizing Skills
- Communication Skills
- Detail Orientated
- Process Management
- Time Orientated
- Customer Focused
- Strategic Thinking
- Planning skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
We’re an innovative company with an array of products that
significantly improve both the design and operation of collision avoidance,
auto electrical, and integrated solutions for productivity and safety in the
mining and construction sector.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Group Life Assurance