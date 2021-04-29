Sales Coordinator

The Sales Coordinator will be responsible for providing support to the sales team and customers during the sales process as well as to help customers resolve sales-related issues in a timely manner, generally providing real-time support.

Coordinating the sales team by managing schedules, filing important documents and communicating relevant information

Ensuring the adequacy of sales-related equipment or material

Responding to complaints from customers and give after-sales support when requested

Month end reporting

Handle the processing of all orders with accuracy and timeliness

Inform clients of unforeseen delays or problems

Monitor the team’s progress, identify shortcomings and propose improvements

Assist in the preparation and organizing of promotional material or events

Ensure adherence to laws and policies

Desired Skills:

Organizing Skills

Communication Skills

Detail Orientated

Process Management

Time Orientated

Customer Focused

Strategic Thinking

Planning skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

We’re an innovative company with an array of products that

significantly improve both the design and operation of collision avoidance,

auto electrical, and integrated solutions for productivity and safety in the

mining and construction sector.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Group Life Assurance

