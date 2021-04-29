Sales Representative

Call all Sales Hunters!! Excellent Sales opportunity ! Call on the entire country from the comfort of your own home !

We are recruiting for a house – hold name . The role? To sell Software as a Service ( SAAS ) to any business in SA , predominnatly in the SME space.

What expererience to you need?

Solid B2B sales experience ( 3 years + )

Previous sales experience with SAAS

* Proven track record on achieving and exceeding targets

My client is looking for fully remote Sales Consultants. You will need a stable internet connection and they will supply you with the rest.

Please submit your CV to [Email Address Removed] to find out more about this amazing opportuntiy !

Learn more/Apply for this position