Sales Representative

Call all Sales Hunters!! Excellent Sales opportunity ! Call on the entire country from the comfort of your own home !
We are recruiting for a house – hold name . The role? To sell Software as a Service ( SAAS ) to any business in SA , predominnatly in the SME space.
What expererience to you need?
Solid B2B sales experience ( 3 years + )
Previous sales experience with SAAS
* Proven track record on achieving and exceeding targets
My client is looking for fully remote Sales Consultants. You will need a stable internet connection and they will supply you with the rest.
